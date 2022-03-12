Square Enix has launched its latest free-to-play Hitman game on mobile, known as Hitman Sniper: The Shadows. Our first look at the game discovered a slew of opportunities for high-profile assassination, but there's also a clever twist involved with your sniping. Each level works like a puzzle, which requires strategic thinking to take down your targets. This extra bit of depth allows for a more satisfying finish to each level, though things can get tricky the further you progress, which is why AP is here to help.

As per every monetarily-infused F2P title, the question becomes 'how quickly does pay-to-win drive the overall experience?' Fortunately, the Campaign mode (PvE) is packed with entertainment to set you up for future PvP experiences. Today's guide offers a closer look at the game's Campaign mode, presenting tips and tricks on how to best finish your contracts while also briefly introducing you to the weapon upgrade system to ensure you have all the essential tools necessary for success.

Tackling the Campaign

Each chapter in the story campaign is made up of contracts. Depending on your performance in a contract, you unlock more contracts, getting closer to completing the Campaign.

Performance is measured by how you complete the game's Main Objectives under the Contract Brief screen (presented before each mission). Your performance is also calculated based on your choice of kill methods (headshots, killing moving targets, multi-kills, etc.).

Remember, if you're unhappy with your score, you can always repeat a contract (without consequence) to improve.

Tips and tricks to snipe to the best of your ability

Manage your reload ; you never want to get into a sticky situation when you need to reload. Always remember to reload before you run out of ammo, especially when you're taking down baddies in a public area, as that could require multiple shots.

; you never want to get into a sticky situation when you need to reload. Always remember to reload before you run out of ammo, especially when you're taking down baddies in a public area, as that could require multiple shots. Always scout first . Guards won't find your location until you've acted. Take the time to scout the area, find the level's Bonus Objectives, and think about your plan of attack.

. Guards won't find your location until you've acted. Take the time to scout the area, find the level's Bonus Objectives, and think about your plan of attack. Choose isolated locations for your assassination attempts. You don't want the public to go in a panic and start calling backup when a shot rings out – this will likely overwhelm you and throw you off course. Distracting people who like to wander is also helpful - don't let them discover dead bodies.

for your assassination attempts. You don't want the public to go in a panic and start calling backup when a shot rings out – this will likely overwhelm you and throw you off course. Distracting people who like to wander is also helpful - don't let them discover dead bodies. Perform headshots and utilize accidental kills . You want to reach the maximum points after completing the contract, so aim for the head and make use of each level's accidental kill areas, like the wood chipper.

. You want to reach the maximum points after completing the contract, so aim for the head and make use of each level's accidental kill areas, like the wood chipper. Use objects around you to distract civilians/guards or bait them in for an accidental kill. Ensure they are inside the set radius of these objects before shooting.

in for an accidental kill. Ensure they are inside the set radius of these objects before shooting. If all else fails, replay the contract until you get it right. The game doesn't punish you for redoing contracts, which is great if you missed a Bonus Objective the first time around.

Upgrading your weapons

Upgrading your weapon is integral to increasing your power level. To progress further in the campaign, you need to reach a particular power level to take on higher contracts. And if you're planning to step foot in PvP, hold off until you're fully geared by completing your contracts.

Currency

Two forms of currency are available in Hitman Sniper: The Shadows. Blood Money and Blue Diamonds. Blue Diamonds are reserved as the premium currency that you can purchase using real money, but you can also earn a small amount in the campaign. Complementary to Blue Diamonds, Blood Money is utilized for general purchases and upgrades, primarily earned through gameplay.

Sniper Rifle

Suppose you neglect to customize and upgrade your Sniper Rifle. In this case, you'll have trouble progressing, ultimately losing in PvP scenarios if you jump in ill-equipped.

Your starting Sniper Rifle contains four upgradable parts: Muzzle, Scope, Stock, and Magazine. Each part also offers an associated rarity: Basic, Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. This rarity plays a role in the maximum level each part can reach. Basic rarity caps out at level 5, common at level 10, uncommon at level 15, and the rest increase by intervals of 5.

To begin upgrading your parts, you need parts, XP, and Blood Money. To obtain a new part, you need to acquire weapon part Schemas.

How to obtain upgrades for your weapon

Upgrades include weapon part Schemas and parts XP. These are earned through multiple sources.

Opening up crates : These are your in-game loot boxes. Upgrades are only acquired by chance through loot crates.

: These are your in-game loot boxes. Upgrades are only acquired by chance through loot crates. Buying from the Store : Purchase upgrades using Blue Diamonds.

: Purchase upgrades using Blue Diamonds. Earning Star Tokens : Finishing daily/weekly Tasks, Bonus Objectives in Campaign, playing PvP, and ranking up an Agent.

: Finishing daily/weekly Tasks, Bonus Objectives in Campaign, playing PvP, and ranking up an Agent. Reputation Road: Your overall progression is split into milestones, each offering set rewards.

Unlocking more Agents

Six playable Agents make up the playable cast in Hitman Sniper: The Shadows. Each offers a unique backstory and a deadly specialty. You're not provided the luxury of access to every character at the start of the game. To unlock the rest of the cast, you need to acquire their associated Schemas through the Reputation Road and the in-game store.

How PvP works

Putting your Hitman skills to the test, two players compete within the same contract. Whoever earns the highest score wins. Only the most innovative, most cunning, and swiftest will make it out on top.

Looking towards the future

This is a title that strongly aspires to be PvP oriented, but there's ample opportunity for players to expand their skills in the Campaign mode until they're ready to tackle PvP content. PvP is where the endgame is, so proper preparation early on will prepare you for long-term gameplay in the PvP arena.

So if you think you have what it takes to become the best Agent now that you've read through our guide, you can snag a copy of Hitman Sniper: The Shadows through the Play Store widget below.

