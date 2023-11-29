Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal is a port of 2006's Hitman: Blood Money, now remastered for Android and iOS with new quality-of-life features. Feral Interactive, the team behind excellent mobile ports like Total War: Medieval 2, has developed Blood Money Reprisal with the same attention to detail and quality we've seen in its previous ports, making today's launch one of the best stealth games on Android that you can play right now.

Feral Interactive's port focused on adapting the game for touch screens and mobile devices; graphics haven't been significantly overhauled. This means that most modern Android phones are supported, and even officially unsupported devices like the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro we used to record our gameplay (the video above) ran the game without a hitch. Unless you're playing Blood Money on a device running Android 10 or earlier, you should be able to enjoy Reprisal without technical issues.

However, I encountered a few problems during gameplay. Despite all my efforts, the framerate refused to stabilize, so I recommend locking it to 90 or 60 rather than 120fps. On-screen prompts were occasionally unrecognizable, but flicking my in-game camera back and forth fixed this promptly. Overall, the issues I encountered while using an unsupported device didn't negatively impact my experience.'

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal brings numerous quality-of-life features

Anyone familiar with the original 2006 release will immediately notice differences between it and Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal. While these new features are designed to enhance the experience, purists can disable them so the game plays closer to the original.

The addition of a minimap helps you keep track of enemies and your environment while also warning you if you are trespassing or arousing suspicion with on-screen alerts. While it makes the game easier, I didn't feel like I was cheating by using it.

Feral Interactive has also added Instinct Mode, which was introduced in 2012's Hitman: Absolution. I found this feature vital, especially as I was playing the game's missions for the first time. Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal's level designs are intuitive to navigate, but Instinct Mode saved me from frustrating moments when I could be wandering around looking for a ladder.

While I think these changes are for the better, Feral Interactive isn't forcing them on you. The game experience is incredibly customizable, including the controls.

Controls have been neatly adapted for touch screens

My biggest question going into Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal was whether a touch-screen could handle the gameplay. While plenty of fantastic FPS games on the Play Store use touch controls exclusively, Hitman requires an extra level of granularity that I wasn't sure would translate well.

During a mission, you'll interact with the sandbox environment in various ways. On a controller, garroting henchmen, vaulting windows, or tossing a coin is straightforward, and thankfully, Feral Interactive has made the touch-screen controls nearly as good.

I rarely found myself frantically tapping the screen to find the right button. Rather than cramming your screen full of buttons, Feral uses an intuitive system of menus so only the controls you need are on-screen at any time.

However, things get a little tricky when gameplay switches into frantic gun battles. Auto-aim is necessary here as the game is nearly impossible without it on higher difficulties. Overall, while I highly recommend using a supported Android-compatible controller, you can complete the game comfortably with only a touch-screen, which is appreciated.

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal is an excellent mobile port

I am constantly impressed by Feral Interactive's desire to go above and beyond with its mobile ports. Whether you were a fan of Hitman Blood Money in the hazy days of 2006 or are new to the game, we definitely recommend it. Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal will also be available on Nintendo Switch this winter.