When Hitman: Blood Money debuted in 2006, devoted Hitman fans received another chance to continue Agent 47’s murderous duties on PC, PlayStation 2, and Xbox consoles. Fast forward to the present, and most have already completed the fourth installment of the series. However, this doesn’t mean fans aren’t willing to reboot it, if only for nostalgia purposes. Feral Interactive, the video game publisher behind Hitman: Blood Money, is now planning to capitalize on the opportunity.

Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal is officially coming to iOS and Android on November 30, as announced by Feral Interactive. If you’re interested in reliving the storyline, missions and all, you can preorder the game in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for $15.

While this may seem like just another relaunch and money grab, this rendition of the game is expected to be a bit different. To add some variation, Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal will include features from other Hitman games. For example, Instinct Mode — which was introduced in later games — is a part of this rendition, which helps highlight points-of-interest while carrying out missions. Gamers will also benefit from a customizable touchscreen interface, as well as full gamepad support. This means you won’t have any trouble if you want to connect an actual keyboard and mouse to play. Feral Interactive added that the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch as well, but a release date has not been announced.

As video game developers and publishers continue to focus on bringing titles to mobile devices, manufacturers of these devices are paying attention. For example, Samsung’s S23 Ultra debuted with more than just an eye-pleasing QHD+ curved display for viewing photos — with convenient Game Booster settings for power management and ample RAM, the phone can handle its fair share of gaming.

Interestingly, businesses like Samsung are beginning to enter the cloud gaming arena as well, developing their own titles and subscription options for dedicated gamers. Netflix has also announced that it is exploring ways to dive into the cloud gaming market. In October 2023, the streaming giant began trialing its first program in the US. As the industry inevitably becomes more crowded, the impact on existing game publishers and developers has yet to be seen. If companies like Feral Interactive want to have a shot at intriguing gamers, however, it may have to reconsider its pricing. While $14.99 might not seem like a lot to some, a gamer with a cloud gaming subscription could be satisfied with the free options they already have.