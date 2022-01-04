The Chromecast with Google TV, introduced in late 2020, gave the world a first glimpse at Google's new living room interface, and since then, we've seen it land in both streaming devices and smart TVs, either through new launches or software updates. Hisense is now jumping on the Google TV bandwagon with a series of ULED TVs just introduced at CES 2022, coming at you in multiple sizes, refresh rates, and (of course) price points.

While Hisense has launched a plethora of new TVs, the company's most attainable new products are probably the U6H, U7H, U8H, and U9H series, all equipped with ULED displays. If you aren't in the know, ULED is basically a bunk marketing term, seemingly meant to evoke and resemble the sought-after OLED tech with that similar curved letter, but it's just Hisense's branding for "Ultra LED." Sadly, that means it's just your standard LED-backlit display with some extra software behind it like local dimming and quantum dots — more jargon, sorry.

The U6H series comes in sizes ranging from 50 inches to 75 inches, with a 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and a high-speed HDMI port for gamers. On the other end of the spectrum, the high-end Mini LED-equipped U9H comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

What if you don't need that ULED stuff in your TV? Hisense is also offering a handful of screens with more standard display tech in the A7H, the A6H, and the A4H. The A7H is an absolute behemoth of a TV, coming with an 85-inch display, a wide color gamut, and Dolby Atmos. Meanwhile, the A6H has screen sizes ranging from 43 to 70 inches and features like Dolby Vision HDR+/HDR10 and eARC through its high-speed HDMI port. Finally, the A4H has a smaller size, ranging from 32 to 43 inches, and a lower resolution of 2K instead of 4K. Unlike the A7H and A6H, the A4H doesn't have Google TV, shipping with Android TV instead.

Being Hisense's first Google TV products, they will give owners access to the full version of Google's all-new interface (an improvement on Android TV's existing one), all of your favorite streaming apps (even some live services like YouTube TV and Sling TV), interoperability with your smartphone through the Google TV app, smart home integration, and watchlists — not to mention access to over 700,000 movies and 8,000 apps. It's a remarkable improvement over the existing Android TV experience currently shipping with some Hisense TVs and means you don't need to get an additional device (like a Chromecast with Google TV) to enjoy that upgraded experience.

But how much are these TVs going to set you back? The Hisense U9H, the highest-end model announced today, will command a price of $3,199 for the 75" version. But if you don't feel like spending that much on a TV, the U8H, U7H, and U6H are starting at $1,099, $799, and $579 respectively, all three being available in 55", 65", and 75" models (with the U7H available in 85", too). All four of these TVs are going on sale this summer.

As for the other models, the A7H costs a pretty $1,699 for the 85-inch version. The A6H, on the other hand, starts at a much more pocketable $299, coming in 43", 50", 55", 65", and 70" flavors. Finally, the budget A4H goes for $199 and higher, coming in 32", 40", and 43" versions. They're going on sale this summer.

Hisense announced a variety of other products during its CES 2022 keynote, including news on the company's laser projector lineup, though these don't run Google TV but rather the good old Android TV. The L9G gets Dolby Vision and enhanced brightness via a software update while the new PX1-PRO ultra-short throw projector offers an up to 130" big viewing experience complete with Android TV at $3999.

AT&T's new Fusion 5G is a cheap phone with millimeter wave 5G But is it cheap enough?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email