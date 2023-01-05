More details about their pricing and availability will be revealed later

Hisense TVs are known for providing the best of both worlds: features and value for money. At 2022's CES trade show, the company launched its first-ever ULED TVs running Google TV. Hisense is now taking things to the next level at CES 2023 with its latest TV lineup consisting of 14 mini LED TVs featuring a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Building on last year's U8, the Hisense U8K's mini LED panel packs double the local dimming zone of its predecessor with a peak brightness of 2500 nits.

The new TVs have a native 144Hz refresh rate and use an ultra-low reflection screen, which helps provide 30% wider viewing angles. The U8K series packs features such as HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX enhanced, FreeSync, and Auto Low Latency Mode. Hisense has also expanded the screen size options this year, with the TVs available in sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches.

All TVs in the U8K lineup run on Google TV and sport a built-in NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0) tuner for over-the-air content broadcasting. Other key specs of the U8K TVs include Dolby Atmos, eARC, WiSA SoundSend, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Hisense is also upgrading its U7 series TV lineup to mini LED this year. The U7K pairs mini LED with the company's ULED tech and packs Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLR Quantum Dot, and FilmMaker Mode. Like the U8K, the U7K lineup features a 144Hz variable refresh rate with FreeSync and Game Mode Pro support. The main difference between the U8K and U7K is the lower peak brightness and fewer local dimming zones on the latter.

Hisense entry-level premium TV lineup, the U6 series, is getting the mini LED upgrade this year as well. The series consists of TVs ranging from 50 to 85 inches in size, with prices starting at under $500. Unlike the U8K and U7K, the U6K does not sport high refresh rate panels. Lastly, the Hisense A65K series is getting the Google TV upgrade and panels with wider color gamut support.

Hisense announcement is light on the pricing and availability of the new TVs, which should make their way to the market over the next few months.

Alongside TVs, Hisense announced six new products within its Laser TV and Laser Cinema lineup. The Laser TVs now run on Google TV, feature a built-in TV tuner, and deliver sharper picture quality with new high-gain ALR screens.