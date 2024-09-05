Hisense 55-inch Class A6 UHD TV $248 $300 Save $52 An affordable 4K Google TV that's now even cheaper with a discounted price of just $248. $248 at Best Buy

There are some really great choices right now when it comes to TVs, especially if you're looking to upgrade to a smart TV. Of course, there are lots of different options to go with, but we think that Google TV offers one of the better experiences, with its compelling features and updates that make the OS even better as time goes by.

With that said, we've found a great deal on this Hisense model with Google TV, which comes in at 55 inches. And while you might expect the price to be kind of high, it's actually quite the opposite, as this recent deal drops the price down to its lowest yet at just $248. So get this deal from Best Buy while you can because it won't be around for long and is an absolute steal.

What's great about this Hisense 55-inch Class A6 series TV?

There's a lot to love about this TV with its large size and ultra-crisp display with 4K resolution. Not only that, but you also get excellent colors and deep black levels with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 technologies. The TV also provides a fantastic sound experience as well with DTS Virtual: X, which can really immerse you in your favorite movies and TV shows.

There's also a mode on this TV for gaming, along with a mode for sports as well. And as stated before, the software experience really shines here thanks to Google TV. You get access to an excellent and thoughtful menu system and plenty of popular streaming services like Netflix, Max, Disney+, and more.

In addition, you can also easily cast all your favorite media from your compatible phone or tablet with Chromecast built-in, and can use Google Assistant to command the TV using your voice thanks to the built-in microphone on the remote. Not only that, but you can also use Assistant to control other connected smart devices as well.

Overall, this TV is an absolute steal at this price, offering a range of features for just $248. So get it while you can, because this is just one of those deals that you don't want to pass up. You can purchase it from the Best Buy website or go to a store direct. And when you purchase today, you'll also get three free months of Apple TV+, along with a free 30-day trial of FuboTV.