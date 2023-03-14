Highwater, a turn-based strategy game with themes of social collapse and environmental disaster, is out now for Android. Developed by Demagog Studio, the team behind the post-apocalyptic golf game Golf Club: Wasteland, Highwater brings the same stunning atmospheric gameplay into the turn-based strategy genre.

Highwater isn't just about turn-based combat. After a brief intro that sets the scene of this post-apocalyptic world, you'll freely control the main character, Nikos, and his boat through a hauntingly beautiful landscape. While the game isn't open-world, there's plenty of room to explore and discover new locations.

Exploration in Highwater takes up a lot of time, so tons of work has been put into making it an absorbing experience. Ruined buildings loom menacingly out of the fog, and a stunning soundtrack accompanies you, thanks to your portable radio. Interestingly, every song is performed by in-game characters, which lends a degree of immersion not often seen in video games.

As you explore, you'll pick up equipment and add new friends to your party. These can be put to the test in the turn-based combat rounds, where you'll fend off hostile scavengers and other baddies to continue to the next part of the story. It's not particularly memorable combat itself, but it perfectly breaks up the game's rhythm by adding a sense of danger to what is otherwise a reasonably relaxed experience.

If I have one gripe about Highwater, it's the exposition. The conversation often feels stilted and awkward, and the game frequently misses chances for greater emotional depth. For example, after the first combat encounter, I wondered who this mysterious figure I had just fought was. Was he a destitute father looking to feed his kids or a thug looking for trouble? However, this was answered immediately after when my character declared, "Some guy wanted to steal my stuff!" Oh. OK. I suppose it is a post-apocalyptic world, but it was a bit jarring for my character (a child) to beat a starving man to death with an oar without hesitation.

Overall, Highwater is a stunning addition to Netflix Games' library. Occasionally, you'll run aground in shallows of awkward dialogue, but overall, this post-apocalyptic adventure is smooth sailing, especially when controller support is included. Just keep in mind you'll need to be a Netflix subscriber to play this Android release.