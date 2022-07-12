All of space nerddom has been squealing with excitement at the James Webb Space Telescope's first images. What we've seen so far has been stunning, showing off a clarity of the universe we've never before experienced in such exquisite sharpness and detail. I haven't felt so much wonder since an eight-year-old Ryne snagged his first glossy-paged book on space from the library, staring slack-jawed at the Engraved Hourglass Nebula. If you can't get enough of Webb's first pictures either, I've got some great news. You can actually download them at absurdly high resolutions, perfect for setting as your phone's wallpaper.

The recent images are available on the Webb Space Telescope's own website, run by the Space Telescope Science Institute. Resolutions for the images vary, but they're available in sizes from "just" 4K x 4K and up. One example of the Carina Nebula is available in up to 14575 x 8441 px, if you can believe it, though you can typically download a smaller version of a given image if you prefer. Keep in mind that these files can get pretty big for the full-quality versions, though — we're talking over a hundred megabytes. File formats are TIF and PNG, so you're getting great quality.

7 Images

Close

A small gallery of some of the images available. Don't download these, get the bigger, full-res versions.

If the photos by themselves aren't enough for you, there are also cool infographic-type images like a spectrum analysis or an explanation for the Webb telescope's diffraction spikes (the sort of star-shaped lens flare you'll see on some of the images), among others. Renders and artist illustrations are also available, and you can filter images by collection, category, or type, as well as search for specific stuff in the library. There are a lot more than just the five samples available, and some of those samples are even available in multiple versions captured from different parts of the infrared spectrum.

You can download the James Webb Space Telescope photos at your convenience and jazz up your phone, laptop, or desktop with a brand-new view of the universe.