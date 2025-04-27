One of the best things about the Android ecosystem is its flexibility. While the core operating system is the same across all devices, OEMs can customize their version of Android to look and feel very different. Motorola leans toward a near-stock experience like Google Pixel phones, while brands like OnePlus apply a heavily-skinned version with OxygenOS.

But one of my favorite Android skins still remains Samsung's One UI. Even though Samsung has had a slow rollout with One UI 7, its phones are packed with genuinely useful features. However, many of these features are often overlooked. Here are a few features on Samsung Galaxy devices that deserve more attention.