Users worldwide rely on Gmail to communicate. Whether you use Gmail on your phone, laptop, PC, or an affordable Chromebook, there's more to this email service than meets the eye. From generative AI capabilities that boost your productivity to privacy tools that keep your communication confidential, Gmail offers several useful features. Here are seven not-so-obvious features you should know to make the most of this email service.

7 Use Gmail 'Help me write' for quick drafts

Your first draft won't take as much time anymore

Writing emails can be time-consuming. With Gmail's Help me write feature, you can generate a quick email draft based on your prompt in a few seconds. You'll save time and won't have to write an email from scratch. If you have access to this feature, you'll see an icon in the shape of a star with a pencil at the bottom of the Compose window.

Clicking it or tapping it allows you to enter a basic prompt. After writing your prompt, select Create. You'll have a draft that's ready to edit or send as it is. To take this one step further, Google updated this tool to pull details from previous threads. This prevents contextual gaps.

This feature is available as part of the Workspace Labs program. If you don't see this tool in your Compose window, sign up for the program to access it.

6 Take advantage of Gmail's Smart Reply for quick responses

Running short of time? Use Smart Reply to respond

Smart Reply is a nifty Gmail feature that allows you to send quick responses to emails without typing anything. This technology uses machine learning to send nuanced replies, so you don't have to craft the perfect response each time you get an email that requires your attention.

Smart Reply analyzes the content of the email and suggests three relevant responses (which go beyond single-word Yes, No, and Maybe responses). Instead, these suggestions suit the context and tone of the email you're responding to.

Close

If you can't access this feature, turn it on by going to Settings and selecting the General tab. Scroll down till you see Smart Reply, and click Smart Reply on. Then, select Save Changes.

5 Schedule Send at the perfect time

Don't send emails at odd hours anymore

If the person you're emailing lives in a different time zone or if you're only free to draft emails at a certain time, Gmail's Schedule Send feature helps you avoid sending emails at odd times.

Instead of sending an email as soon as you've written it, you can compose it and choose to send it at a time that suits the recipient. This is especially great in professional settings. To use this feature, click the arrow beside the Send button and select Schedule Send. Then, select the date and time.

4 Use the Snooze feature to get back to emails

Get back to an email at a better time

When you receive an important email but can't respond, don't let it sit in your inbox where you might forget about it. Gmail's Snooze feature can help. The feature removes the email from your inbox temporarily and moves it to the top of your inbox at your preferred date and time. That way, you won't lose track of it.

While this is a useful feature, it's easy to miss, given that it's represented by a small clock icon at the end of the email options bar, alongside Archive, Delete, and Mark as Read. Selecting the clock icon presents a pop-up with several predefined snooze times. You can choose a specific date and time if none of those options work for you.

3 Use Gmail's Nudging to discover missed emails

Forgot to reply to an email? Gmail's Nudging can help

Gmail's Nudging feature ensures you don't miss replying to or following up on important emails. If you've missed important emails in the past, this is something worth taking advantage of.

It's usually turned on by default. If you can't access it, go to your Gmail Settings and turn on Smart features and personalization. After that's done, you'll see reminders like Received 5 days ago. Reply? in your inbox beside the email you missed. This ensures nothing slips through the cracks.

2 Use Confidential Mode for sensitive communication

Keep your communication private

Does your email contain sensitive information you don't want an unauthorized person to access? Do you want to make sure the recipient can't forward, copy, print, or download the contents of the email? Turn on Confidential Mode before you send an email.

To activate it, compose your email and select Toggle confidential mode from the bottom of the Compose window. Then, choose when you want the email to expire and set up a Google-generated SMS passcode for an additional layer of security.

1 Integrate your Calendar with Gmail

Take charge of your schedule by integrating Google Calendar with Gmail

If you frequently reschedule appointments because of conflicting commitments, integrate Google Calendar with Gmail. This integration lists the events mentioned in your emails on your Google Calendar without switching apps and adding details.

If you don't see events from Gmail on your Calendar, follow these steps:

Go to Gmail Calendar. Select the gear icon in the upper-right corner of the page and choose Settings. Select Events from Gmail from the left tab. Check the box beside Show events automatically created by Gmail in my calendar. Select OK to confirm your choice.

