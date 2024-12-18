In the early days, most Android smartphones looked identical from the front. By the mid-2010s, manufacturers began shifting toward curved edges. Screens that blended into the side frame promised improved esthetics and a better user experience. Curved screens had become a trend — remember the hype around the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge?

Fast forward to today, curved edges are losing their charm. Recently launched devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro and the upcoming OnePlus 13 are moving to flat screens. While curved screens have their perks, here's why flat phone sides are regaining popularity — and why you might want to consider them for your next device.

Curved edges have their fair share of downsides

Why curved screens aren't as practical as you think

As premium and sleek as they feel, curved screens come with a range of trade-offs that flat sides avoid entirely. For instance, curved screens, because of the way they're built and their structure, are inherently more prone to damage. The curved edges are typically thinner and more exposed than a flat-edge panel, making them more vulnerable to cracks from drops.

While Corning's toughened glass has helped smartphone markers address this concern over the years, curved displays also struggle with another major issue: accidental touch rejection — or, rather, the lack of it. Despite Android implementing various tweaks to avoid this, phones with curved screens often fail to distinguish between intentional taps and accidental touches of your fingers or palms.

I've lost count of how many times my mom's HONOR Magic 6 Pro didn't respond to touch, only for us to realize she was holding it incorrectly. This can make curved phones frustrating to use. And while these reasons alone may be enough for me to convince you to avoid phones with curved screens, flat-sided phones offer an additional hidden benefit — something that photographers, in particular, will find very useful.

Flat sides stabilize your phone in ways you didn't realize

A built-in tripod you didn't know you needed

One of the most practical advantages of flat-sided phones is their ability to stand up on their own. Think long exposure shots, astrophotography, or time-lapse videos — the phone can hold its position without needing a tripod, assuming there are no external factors like wind, force, or slippery surfaces to knock it over. Flat-sided phones have that natural balance that lets you set them down to capture shots without extra equipment.

In fact, this becomes even more useful when you're experimenting with manual controls ('Pro' mode in the Camera app on your phone). For instance, if you want to capture a long exposure photo of a starry night in the mountains, you'll need to keep your phone steady for an extended period. Holding the phone by hand isn't practical, and while this typically requires a tripod, a flat-sided phone can make it possible without additional gear.

And this isn't limited to nature shots or hiking trips. This trick is equally useful for taking photos or videos of yourself for Instagram or TikTok. For example, whenever I'm on a solo trip, I often stand my Google Pixel 9 upright on a table and use my Pixel Watch 3 as a camera shutter button to take photos of myself using the rear camera. It's like having a makeshift tripod on the go.

If you're worried about your phone falling and breaking, here's the kicker: this effect is even better when you use a case. Most cases for flat-sided phones also feature flat edges, extending the surface area and making the phone even more stable when standing upright.

And if you're concerned about screen damage from a fall, here's another bonus: screen protectors for flat displays are easier to find, more affordable, and much simpler to apply — something that can't always be said for curved screens. So, even if your phone takes a tumble, it's far easier to ensure it's well-protected.

Flat-edged phones have a clear advantage

All in all, flat-sided phones may not look as sleek as their curved counterparts, but they do offer undeniable advantages, like hands-free photography, better durability, and improved grip — especially for gaming. In fact, brands like Samsung are also set to (finally) adopt the flat-edge trend, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra rumored to ditch curves entirely.

So, the next time you're picking a smartphone, don't just go for looks — consider the practicality, too. Flat sides might just win you over.