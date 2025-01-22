Summary Hands-on images of Galaxy S25 have surfaced online.

They showcase the larger camera rings on the three models.

We also get our first real look at the new Icy Blue shade on the Galaxy S25+.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is just hours away from launch. However, as with all recent smartphone releases, nearly every detail about Samsung’s upcoming flagship has already been published online, with leaked marketing materials and renders detailing the changes well in advance. Now, the first hands-on images of the retail units of the Galaxy S25 series have surfaced online, showing the design changes in all their glory.

Redditor u/senzu_B shared the retail photos of the Galaxy S25 in a Reddit post. The bigger camera rings immediately stand out in all the shared images, being more prominent than on previous Galaxy phones.

We also get our first real-life look at the new Icy Blue shade of the Galaxy S25+, which looks pretty rad. Apart from this, the phone will be available in three colors: Silver Shadow, Mint, and Navy. In comparison, the colors of the regular S25 and its Ultra sibling do not stand out as much.

One of the pictures confirms the Galaxy S25+ will retain a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto shooter, and be available in 256GB or 512GB storage configurations. Rumors indicate the Galaxy S25 Ultra will sport a new 50MP ultrawide shooter, but it appears the change will not trickle down to its Plus sibling.

The photos reveal nothing we did not already know about the Galaxy S25 lineup. But they give us our first look at the retail units of the phones.

Samsung's 2025 flagships are shaping up to be a minor upgrade

Based on all the leaks so far, it's clear that the Galaxy S25 will pack modest upgrades over its predecessor. It seems Samsung will focus more on Galaxy AI, One UI 7, and other software-related improvements with its newest flagship lineup.

Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year will start at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. ET on January 22nd. The company will live stream the Galaxy S25 launch event so you can catch all the action live. Preorders for the phones should go live soon after the event, with deliveries likely to begin early next month.