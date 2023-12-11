Summary Samsung is focusing on AI with the Galaxy S24, including generative AI wallpaper and real-time phone call translation.

Generative AI wallpaper will be powered by Google's AI engine and requires a Google account to use. It will create unique wallpapers every time.

Other AI features include the ability to relocate objects in photos and organize messy notes. One UI 6.1 will also have better battery longevity controls.

Samsung wants to focus heavily on AI with its upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S24 series. Leaks suggest the company plans to outwit even the Pixel 8 in this department. Samsung has also already announced one of the many AI features it will debut with the Galaxy S24: real-time phone call translation. A new leak now sheds light on another AI feature — Generative AI wallpaper — that will be a part of Samsung's upcoming flagship and One UI 6.1.

Leaker @BennettBuhner posted a video on X showing Generative AI wallpaper in One UI 6.1 in action. You might find the interface and options familiar if you currently use a Pixel 8. That's because Samsung is apparently relying on Google's AI engine to power the feature. The leak also claims you must sign in to your Google account to use the Generative AI wallpaper option.

If Samsung is relying on Google's implementation, it will also have the same limitations. On Pixel 8, you can use generative AI to create new wallpapers, though you are limited to specific themes and categories. Plus, the feature requires an internet connection to work. But on the plus side, the AI-generated wallpaper is unique, with no two wallpapers being the same.

The video shared in the post on X is from an early One UI 6.1 firmware, so the Generative AI wallpaper feature might appear unfinished. However, this should change by the time Samsung is ready to unveil One UI 6.1 and Galaxy S24 to the public, which will reportedly happen as soon as mid-January 2024.

However, this is not the only Pixel-inspired AI feature that Samsung will bring to the Galaxy S24. Like Google's Magic Editor, Samsung's Gallery will let you move pets, people, and things in a picture after it is taken. More impressively, you can drag subjects from one photo to another.

Samsung Notes will purportedly get an AI-powered auto format option, which will convert blocks of text into a bullet point list to make it easier to follow. Additionally, the leaker claims Samsung will add new weather and portrait effects to One UI 6.1's lock screen.

A previous leak revealed that One UI 6.1 will add better battery longevity controls. There could be plenty of other changes in store, which should either be revealed through leaks in the coming days or at Samsung's next Unpacked event.

Based on this leak, it appears Samsung will add many Pixel-inspired AI features to the Galaxy S24. And since these additions will be a part of One UI 6.1, some might also make their way to previous Galaxy flagships.