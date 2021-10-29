Ever since Google released the stable build of Android 12 in early October, phone makers have been announcing rollout schedules for their devices, and now we can add Asus to that list. The Taiwanese phone maker has now begun sharing its plans for Android 12 updates for popular Zenfone and ROG Phone models.

According to the update schedule, the ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip will be the only ASUS phones to receive Android 12 this year (December, to be precise). We expect the former to receive the update first since ASUS has already started its beta testing program for the device. Users of the ROG Phone 5 and 5s will have to wait until next year, though, as the update isn’t expected to arrive until the first quarter of 2022. The same can be said for the Zenfone 7 and ROG Phone 3, which will only join the party sometime in the first half of 2022.

The update is expected to bring all the major functional changes introduced in the official version of Android 12 to the devices. In addition, Asus-specific features like battery and performance management will be bundled with the update, while the Zenfone models will get Zen UI-specific changes that are intended to improve the user experience.

For a company that has been known for its snail-speed approach to updates (just ask owners of the ROG Phone 2 who are still waiting for the official Android 11 release), this is a pretty quick rollout for Asus, and it’ll be interesting to see what the company does next year. Sadly, if you’re using an older Asus phone like the Zenfone 6, you'll have to make do with Android 11.

Google warns Pixel 6 Pro is in 'high demand,' in case it wasn't obvious But it's making it easier to shop around at other stores

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email