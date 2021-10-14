Is there any phone that has been hit harder by the ongoing chip shortage than the Galaxy S21 FE? We first started hearing about Samsung’s latest entry in its “midrange-meets-high-end” series way back in April, and with nearly six months of rumors, leaks, and mumblings of a possible cancellation, we’re still no closer to getting our hands on the phone. If the latest reports are to be believed, we have a while to go before that changes.

According to a tweet from Jon Prosser — and backed up by AP’s own Max Weinbach — Samsung has rescheduled its launch for the Galaxy S21 FE to January 11th, 2022. It’s not the first time we’ve heard about possible delays, lending more credibility to this date. Previous rumors have all indicated Samsung has had a tough time locking down components for this model, which would explain the later-than-usual launch.

If the Galaxy S21 FE does land in January, it’ll mark nearly nine months between its initial sighting and an actual release. That’s a pretty long time to wait for any device, but considering this particular phone isn’t a flagship, it’s all the more curious why the company hasn’t decided to cancel it outright — especially when earlier rumors suggested it had.

The delay also throws plans for the S22 series up in the air, as January will mark the anniversary of its predecessor’s launch event. It’s entirely possible we’ll be waiting a bit longer for Samsung’s next major launch — or, perhaps, the S21 FE will share the spotlight with some premium and powerful flagships. Your guess is as good as ours.

If you just can’t wait for this phone, there’s plenty of time to review the leaked user manual that popped up over the summer. Or you could revisit those Instagram photos Samsung accidentally published. Anything to tide you over while we wait for a post-holiday launch.

