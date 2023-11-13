Summary Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 6 update for the Galaxy S23 series, with availability expanding gradually to other regions.

The company has shared a rollout schedule, indicating when popular Galaxy devices will receive the Android 14 update.

The schedule is subject to change and may vary by region, with the stable build potentially taking a few weeks longer to arrive in some areas.

Samsung commenced the One UI 6 rollout for the Galaxy S23 series at the end of October. The update was initially only available in Europe, with its availability slowly expanding to the US and other key markets in the following weeks. Samsung is also publicly beta testing the Android 14 update for several other phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. The Korean giant has now shared a One UI 6 rollout schedule, revealing when the best Galaxy phones will get the next version of Android.

A Samsung community moderator shared the One UI 6 rollout schedule on the company's European forums. Based on the shared timetable, the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Galaxy A34, and A54 should get the stable Android 14 update by November 15. This will be followed by the update rolling out for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S21 series, A33, and the Galaxy A13 by November 20.

Source: Samsung EU community forum

The Korean giant is even aiming to update its 2021 foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 to One UI 6, by the end of this month. Samsung's 2020 devices, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2, are missing from the list because they are not eligible to receive Android 14. These phones have reached their end of life regarding OS support and are only slated to receive security patches for the foreseeable future.

This is an aggressive release schedule from Samsung, with almost all of its popular devices from the last couple of years getting the update in November. The moderator does note that the rollout could happen in batches to prevent server issues. Plus, Samsung could first make the stable build available to users on the beta program and release it to the public after a few days once it has ensured there are no major bugs and other issues.

More importantly, the shared timetable is only an estimate for Galaxy devices in Europe. In other regions, the stable One UI 6 build could take an additional few weeks to arrive. For example, the Galaxy S23's stable Android 14 update is yet to go live in Canada. And in the US too, the update is only available for T-Mobile and unlocked variants.

Samsung has stepped up its efforts in the software update department in recent years. It has been updating its premium and mid-range phones to the latest Android release a lot quicker than before. In 2022, the company rolled out Android 13-based One UI 5 to almost all its devices by the end of the year. It appears Samsung has set itself a similarly aggressive target this year as well.

Besides packing all the new Android 14 features, One UI 6 comes with its own enhancements, including a revamped quick settings tile, new system font, redesigned emoji, and more.