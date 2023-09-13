Summary The Google Pixel Watch 2 should be available in three colors: Gold, Black, and Silver, with different band options for each color variant.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is less than a month from its debut. Google has already showcased the smartwatch's design and confirmed its release at its October 4th product launch event. Leaks have also given us a good idea of what to expect from the second Pixel-brand smartwatch, including the switch to a faster and more efficient Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, a slightly bigger battery, and a UWB chip. A new leak has now spilled the beans on the Pixel Watch 2's color choices, band options, and potentially faster charging speeds.

Droid-Life reports Google will offer the Pixel Watch 2 in the same case colors as its predecessors. So, you will get three options — Gold, Black, and Silver — irrespective of whether you get the cellular or Wi-Fi variant. As for the band, Google will bundle a Hazel strap with the Gold casing and an Obsidian band with the Black variant. For the Silver casing, Google will apparently offer two band options: "White," which should be closer to the Porcelain shade that the Pixel 8 Pro leaked in, and "Bay," which could have a cool green or brown hue.

The publication shared the following model numbers and colored bands combination of the non-US Pixel Watch 2 units:

LTE & WiFi (Silver/White): GA05027-GB, GA05031-GB

LTE & WiFi (Silver/Bay): GA05028-GB, GA05032-GB

LTE & WiFi (Gold/Hazel): GA05026-GB, GA05030-GB

LTE & WiFi (Black/Obsidian): GA05025-GB, GA05029-GB

It does not appear that Google will offer the Pixel Watch 2 in additional sizes. So, if you were not fond of the Pixel Watch's 41mm case size and found it too small on your wrist, its successor won't change that. In that case, consider checking out some of our other Android smartwatches.

Alongside the Pixel Watch 2, Google will unveil a new Sport band. Like the Apple Watch Sport band, the Pixel's Sport band should have holes throughout for ventilation. It has already popped up in Google's ads and on the wrists of some influencers. The strap will seemingly launch in Coral, Hazel, Moondust, Obsidian, and Porcelain colors.

The original Pixel Watch charged at 5W speeds wirelessly, which is painstakingly slow. A "Pixel Watch 2 USB-C Fast Charging Cable" listing suggests the second-gen Pixel smartwatch could bring meaningful improvements to charging speeds. After all, the new Snapdragon W5 chip also supports fast charging, so Google can easily implement it. Even a 50% bump in the speed can significantly reduce the battery top-up time.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 should launch with Android 13-based Wear OS 4 onboard. The upcoming Wear OS release will have several performance and efficiency improvements, a new watch face format, native cloud backup support, Material You support, and possibly a new way to unlock your phone with Extend Unlock seamlessly.