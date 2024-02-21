Summary Google is rolling out a new sign-in page with a more modern look, including landscape orientation and minimalist design.

Some users are starting to see the update, which features a simplified logo, repositioned elements, and a new layout.

This redesign aligns with Google's Material Design 3 concept, aiming for a cleaner and more minimalist user experience.

For the past couple of weeks, Google users have noticed something different on their sign-in pages. "A new look is coming soon," the banner read across the top of the page, followed by "Google is improving its sign-in page with a more modern look and feel."

The majority of Google account owners — including a multitude of us here at Android Police — are still looking at this very message every time they draw up the Google sign-in page, plus an unchanged sign-in interface. But a Telegram message from this morning, February 21, picked up by AP senior contributor Mishaal Rahman, shows that at least some select users may finally be seeing the roll-out of this big foreshadowed UI change.

"New ui [sic] is here," wrote the Telegram user. The pictured Google sign-in page shows another banner at the top, this time reading "Google sign-in has a new look," and "We've improved the sign-in page with a more modern design."

That new look? Drum-roll, please... Landscape orientation, if the Telegram image is accurate. To refresh, the screenshot on the right is what the Google sign-in page originally looked like, and still looks like for a lot of users. The UI is apparently modernized by swapping the full alphabetical Google logo for a lone G, shifting the logo, greeting, and email address to the left, and isolating the password entry box on the right, as shown in the picture on the left.

Close

The new sign-in page (left, source: Telegram) compared to the outgoing one (right)

It's unclear if Google's new interface stops at this revolutionary rearranging, or if there's more to be seen in new moving components or other menus we can't yet see. The redesign is sort of on par with what was expected of Google's vision for Material Design 3, AKA Material You, which outlined the company's plan to turn towards a more minimalist look.

In other words, Google's bland login page is getting even blander. However, some of the changes rolled out in Material Design 3's two years of life have proven to be especially worthwhile, including new color sampling on Android to match accent tones to a phone's wallpaper, and more tactile elements like improved progress bars and sliders.