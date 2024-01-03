Summary Google will double down on AI in 2024, adding it to all products and services, including Google Assistant with Bard integration.

Bard-powered Assistant will replace the existing Assistant experience on compatible devices and offer a fully functional chatbot experience.

The integration may go live in the next few weeks or months, with Google currently seeking user feedback to enhance Bard's existing use cases.

2024 is the year Google will likely double down on its AI efforts and add artificial intelligence to all its products and services. It has already done a commendable job so far, with AI now available in Google Docs, Gmail, YouTube, and other services. Google Assistant is also in line to receive Bard integration, as announced by the company at the Pixel 8 launch event last October. While there's no clear timeline on when Assistant Bard's makeover will go live, more details have emerged since then on how the integration will work. A new report now gives us our first look at Bard-powered Assistant's interface.

9to5Google's teardown of the latest Google app APK indicates that Bard with Assistant will replace the existing Assistant experience on compatible devices. This means you can likely trigger the Assistant by saying "Hey Google" or by long-pressing the power button. The Discover page in the Google Search app will also prominently highlight the Bard integration with a slider switch at the top to toggle between regular Google Search and the chatbot.

As previously speculated, this might be because not all features of the current Assistant will work with the Bard version.

Another set of screenshots shows the pop-up window that will appear when Bard-powered Assistant is triggered, where you can ask questions by typing, talking, or sharing a photo. Once Bard integration is rolled out, Google's voice assistant will encourage users to try the experimental AI assistant to get things done.

Google Assistant is also available for iPhone through an app, but the Bard integration is unlikely to come to the platform initially.

Google previewed Bard's capabilities in Assistant at the Pixel 8 launch event. It noted the AI-powered Assistant will deliver a fully functional experience, unlike other AI chatbots that act as wrappers for their web app. This probably also explains why Google has not yet released a dedicated Bard app for Android or iPhone.

Given the rapid pace at which Google is working on bringing Bard to Assistant, the integration may presumably go live in the next few weeks or months. Generative AI capabilities should supercharge the Assistant experience and make it a lot more useful and smarter. The Assistant integration should also allow Bard to pull contextual information from Drive, Gmail, and other Google services.

If you are already a heavy Bard user on the web, Google is asking for your direct feedback on its AI chatbot to improve its performance and add features that you think would be helpful. Coincidentally, most user feedback has focused on enhancing Bard's existing use cases and expanding its availability to more platforms. If you think there's something that Google needs to add to its AI chatbot, make sure to drop your feedback on the Reddit thread.