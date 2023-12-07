Summary The December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop brings a variety of new features to all supported Pixel devices, including Repair Mode and Device as a Webcam.

The update includes AI-powered improvements, such as the Gemini Nano model, which enables features like summarization for Google Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Weather data integration with Clock widgets is another notable addition in this feature drop, enhancing the functionality of Pixel devices. However, every feature isn't applicable to every model.

Google’s Pixel range of devices now includes a foldable phone and a dockable tablet launched earlier this year. While those still reek of maiden attempts, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro brought several new features, backed by the promise of long-term software updates. Thankfully, Google releases feature drops regularly, bringing features from newer phones to older models. The December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop is no different.

The December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop is loaded with new features, bringing some features announced at launch day to the latest crop of Pixel phones. Like most other Google updates this year, this Feature Drop focuses on AI-powered improvements, including the latest Gemini Nano model. Gemini is Google’s GPT-4 rival, and its downsized Nano version will power features like summarization for Google Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard on the new Pixel 8 Pro. Besides, existing features like Photo Unblur are improving, and Weather data is joining Clock widgets.

Another important addition worth mentioning in this feature drop is the Watch Unlock feature to both generations of the Pixel Watch. Google announced and teased the feature in January, but we have awaited its arrival ever since. It adds a new level of convenience because bringing the watch in proximity to the phone automatically unlocks your device.

Google is porting some of these features to newer models, but even phones as old as the Pixel 5a from 2021 are eligible for a few important improvements. That said, everything included in the December feature drop won’t be available on every Pixel mode. Support documentation for this drop provides a spreadsheet detailing which features are available on every recent Pixel device.

Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 8 Pixel Fold Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 7 Pixel 7a Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6 Pixel 6a Pixel 5a 5G Pixel Tablet Summarize in Recorder ✔️ Smart Reply in Gboard ✔️ Video Boost with Night Sight ✔️ Night Sight in Time Lapse ✔️ ✔️ Portrait Light ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Photo Unblur upgrades ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Dual Screen Preview ✔️ Device as a webcam ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Clean ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Passkey, Google Password Manager upgrades ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Repair Mode ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Contextual replies in Call Screen ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Pixel Tablet Clear Calling ✔️ Spatial Audio with Head Tracking on Pixel Tablet ✔️ Direct My Call, Hold For Me on non-toll-free numbers ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Weather and clock integration ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

It is nice to see critical updates like Repair Mode and Device as a Webcam capability rolling out widely to almost all the Pixel devices Google still supports. The Feature Drop is loaded to the gills with new additions, no matter which Pixel phone you have. So, make sure you install the update when it becomes available for your device.