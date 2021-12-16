We’ve only seen the first few leaks of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE’s hardware earlier this week, and now we’re already in for some renders courtesy of 91mobiles. Unsurprisingly, the Nord 2 CE will look pretty similar to the regular Nord 2 and other recent OnePlus phones, making clear that all of the devices share the same brand.

When it comes down to it, the Nord 2 CE is pretty much identical to the Nord 2 on a design level, disregarding some minor differences in the camera module and the colors. Both phones feature the same triple-lens setup sitting in the top left corner of the back, though the CE moves its smallest sensor and the flash to the right of the top lens, as opposed to the bottom of the camera bump.

Other than that, we’ve got the same centered OnePlus logo on the glass back and the same front design, with a small bottom bezel and a punch-hole selfie camera in the top left. The button layout is also identical, with the volume rocker on the left side and the power button on the right. Regarding colors, the Nord 2 is available in blue and light gray while the CE should come in dark gray and olive green.

A previous leak already gave us some hints as to what hardware we can expect, with a 90Hz 6.4-inch OLED display, a 4,500mAh with 65W fast-charging, and the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor to look forward to. Regarding photography and videography, we’re likely in for a 64MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie cam is supposed to be 16MP. While OnePlus’ signature alert slider appears to be missing, the phone should hit a few other boxes. It’s tipped to come with dual SIM support, a microSD card slot, and the usual connectivity like GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It’s almost certain to launch with the new and controversial OxygenOS 12 in early 2022.

