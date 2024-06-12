Summary Get ready for the Pixel Watch 3 XL — larger display, bigger battery, same design language as predecessors.

Leaks suggest a dual size release for the Pixel Watch 3: A standard 41mm version, and a 45mm XL variant, both likely coming in October.

The Pixel Watch 3 XL's bands might not be interchangeable with previous Pixel Watch 1 and 2 bands or the standard Pixel Watch 3.

Google launched its first wearable, the Pixel Watch, back in October 2022. Like clockwork, in October 2023, we got the Pixel Watch 2 with a similar design to its predecessor, but with several under-the-hood improvements and a Fitbit integration for enhanced fitness tracking.

Now, with October only a few months away, we've started seeing hints about the Pixel Watch 3.

A leak from back in January 2024 suggested that we might see the Pixel Watch 3 be released in two sizes. For reference, the original Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 were both released only in 41mm variants. Subsequently, a leak earlier this week offered us our first look at the Pixel Watch 3, and as you guessed, it is reported to come in at 41mm. Now, we're finally starting to visualize a larger Pixel Watch 3, thanks to leaked renders shared by Android Headlines, sourced from the ever-reliable OnLeaks.

The larger model, which will presumably marketed as the Pixel Watch 3 XL, will come in at 45mm. This is the same size as the Apple Watch Series 9 (also available in 41mm) and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The fact that the watch might be marketed as an "XL" model, and not a "Pro" model indicates that it won't feature any performance bumps over the regular Pixel Watch 3. Users can, however, expect a bigger display and a bigger battery on the XL variant.

Same design, yet again

Google is taking "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" to the heart. Like the recent Pixel Watch 3 leak indicated, the Pixel Watch 3 XL, too, has a design language similar to the original Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2, with a domed glass finish, a digital crown on the right with a single button right above it.

The overall watch dimensions are reported to be 45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm, with a larger 1.45-inch display compared to the leaked 1.2-inch display on the Pixel Watch 3. Elsewhere, the rear renders also look identical to the current Pixel Watch 2, which might suggest that the Pixel Watch 3 XL will continue using pogo pin-based charging.

You might not be able to interchange Watch 3 and Watch 3 XL bands

Android Headlines indicates that the Pixel Watch 3 XL will reportedly have a larger band attachment system, when compared to its predecessors and even the Pixel Watch 3. So, if you're eyeing the upcoming XL wearable, and you already own a Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, just know that you won't be able to use the bands interchangeably.

It's worth noting that these leaks are based on early renders, and might change by the time Google releases the new wearables. The Pixel Watch 3 and 3 XL will likely be announced in October, and we expect to hear more leaks and rumors about the wearables until then.