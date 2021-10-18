Samsung doesn't make you wait too long for decent sales on even its brand-new hardware, and if you were looking to pick up a smartwatch, we've got some good news for you. The poster boy for the revival of Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch4, is now available with a sweet discount at multiple retailers.

The deal brings the price of the 40mm variant down to $220 (from $250) and the 44mm variant to $250 (from $280). That's not bad at all for a flagship smartwatch that was announced only a couple of months ago. It's also worth noting that this is the only Wear OS 3 (apart from the Watch4 Classic) watch you can currently buy.

No matter which size you pick up, you're getting a feature-rich wrist companion with all the health sensors you'd expect. As Stephen notes in his Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review, it has excellent build quality, great software support, and a crisp OLED display. The battery life could've been better, and there are some annoying Samsung quirks, but it's really the best you can get on the Android side of things.

These deal prices aren't the lowest we've seen yet, but are pretty close and add appeal to the already good smartwatch.

Buy: Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Samsung, Walmart

