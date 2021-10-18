After months of leaks and rumors, the Pixel 6 is finally — finally — almost here. Unlike Google’s events from previous years, we aren’t expecting to see any additional hardware announcements. It’s the Pixel 6’s time to shine, and with so much new about this generation, we’re excited to see what it can really do.

The “Pixel Fall Launch” event streams live tomorrow at 10 AM PT, where we expect to see more camera samples, a thorough explanation of that new Tensor chip, and of course, a price and release date. Here are the corresponding times:

10 AM PT - USA, West Coast

1 PM ET - USA, East Coast

6 PM BST - London

7 PM CEST - Europe

10:30 PM IST - India

1 AM CST (October 20th) - China

4 AM ACT (October 20th) - Australia, Sydney

You can check out the embedded livestream below.

Even if you’ve kept up on every leak, it’s still worth tuning into for any last-minute surprises. With the Pixel 6 kicking off an all-new generation of hardware for Google, though, this is one event you won’t want to miss. If you can’t make it, we’ll have all of the latest news and announcements after the livestream.

