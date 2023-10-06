Source: Amazon Amazon Prime Get the best deals! 30-day free trial — just in time for October Prime Day! Amazon Prime has long since evolved from the days when it merely offered free two-day shipping and a burgeoning library of original shows. Prime now includes a music service, one of the most robust TV show and movie streaming services on the market, unique deals for its members — like free Twitch subscriptions and exclusive Whole Foods discounts — plus access to exclusive deals, especially on Amazon's unofficial-official holidays, like the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days. $15 a month at Amazon

We are just days away from Amazon's huge fall savings event, which runs October 10-11, and Amazon Prime subscribers have the best chance to save the most money during the event. Heck, you don't even have to wait until the event starts to make your Amazon Prime membership worth it; we've already seen some amazing deals on Android phones, excellent-quality headphones, and earbuds for 30% off, some incredible discounts on top brands like Samsung, and more. The holiday shopping has officially started, so don't miss out on your chance to get your shopping done early with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days!

Yes, just like other Amazon sales events, the best deals will be reserved for Amazon Prime subscribers only. While there may be some deals that don't require a Prime membership, most of the good deals will.

The annual membership fee for Amazon Prime is $139, with the monthly subscription costing $15 ($180 per year). For college students, Amazon Prime Student is available at a discounted rate of $69 per year or $7.50 per month ($90 per year). Following verification, eligible individuals on government programs such as EBT or Medicaid can access Prime for $7 per month.

The good news is you don't even have to pay for the Prime membership to get the best deal during October Prime Day. You can access Amazon Prime for free by signing up for a 30-day trial, and just remember to cancel before the trial period ends. Alternatively, you can keep the membership for $30 (two months) so you have the membership during the biggest deal events of the year, and then just ditch it before the new year. Between Prime Big Deal Days, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, there are numerous discounts available that can easily make up for the cost of membership for those two months, if you want to get serious about your shopping. Additionally, the membership includes access to a music library, a vast collection of Prime Video content, and free shipping on a ton of Amazon orders, so you'll have those other perks during your membership time as well.