It is always a pain to send your phone for repair, especially when it contains sensitive and private data and photos. The only solution in such cases is to format your phone before handing it over to a repair technician if you don't want them to go through your private stuff. Otherwise, there's always the risk of the repair technician hacking into your Google account or stealing your "nudes" and selling them on the dark web. Google was spotted working on a Samsung-like Maintenace mode, which has now gone official with Android 14 December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop.

Dubbed Repair Mode, the feature ensures you can submit your Pixel phone for repair without having to reset it and worry about the technician going through your personal stuff. Android guru Mishaal Rahman has posted a detailed video showing the Pixel's new Repair Mode in action.

Your Pixel must have at least 2GB of free space to enable Repair Mode. Located under Settings > System > Repair mode, Google claims this feature provides a "secure environment [for use] while your device is being repaired." All your installed apps and data are hidden, with the phone giving access to Google's suite of apps like Chrome, Gmail, Camera, Phone, and Maps. There's also a Pixel Diagnostics app, which authorized repair centers can use to diagnose the problem with the phone.

Entering or exiting Repair Mode requires a screen lock on your phone, be it a pattern, PIN, or password. This ensures no one apart from you can enter/exit this secure environment when required. As Mishaal demonstrates in the video, rebooting or resetting won't cause the Pixel to leave the repair mode.

Any data transferred to the device or apps installed in Repair Mode are automatically deleted when your Pixel boots back into the normal OS.

The Pixel's Repair Mode will feel familiar to you if you have used Maintenance mode on Samsung phones. The same caveats also apply here. Your data is safe as long as your phone's motherboard is not replaced, making this mode ideal for use when handing over your phone for a display or battery replacement.

If a repair requires swapping the logic board, you will lose all your data. So, even with this feature, you should always back up your Android phone before submitting it for repairs.

Under the hood, Google's implementation differs from Samsung's. The former apparently uses Dynamic System Updates, which was first introduced in Android 10, to boot a genetic Android 14 system image.

The new Repair Mode is available on all Pixel phones, starting from the Pixel 5a (5G) and running Android 14 QPR1. The Pixel Tablet is the only notable device to miss out on the feature.