Wear OS 3 has been around for a few months now, and you have probably been wondering what kinds of devices support it. Google announced Wear OS 3 at its summer event last year, the same one at which they announced the Pixel 6. The company didn't announce any new devices that would launch with Wear OS 3, and its list of devices receiving a Wear OS 3 update was surprisingly small.

The list hasn't grown much over the past few months, but the best smartwatches are starting to release more quality devices for the platform. Here are all the devices that will receive a WearOS 3 update, as well as all the companies releasing new WearOS 3 devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (both the regular and Classic editions) are the only devices that have Wear OS 3 out of the box. If you're looking to try the new software as quickly and easily as possible, this is the way to do it. The big difference between the two (aside from color and strap selection) is the bezels. The Galaxy Watch4 has a touch-sensitive bezel, while the Galaxy Watch4 Classic has a rotating bezel (like on some regular mechanical watches). Both are rocking Samsung's own Exynos W920 processor.

Fossil Gen 6

Fossil is a well-known watch and accessory company, and it's one of the most popular third-party smartwatch manufacturers. So it makes sense that the Fossil Gen 6 is getting the Wear OS 3 update. It's a bit pricier than Samsung's options, but they are also quite a bit more customizable. The special Fossil Gen 6 made in collaboration with Razer is also eligible for the update. The Galaxy Watch4 is a better value spec-wise, but if you want more flexibility on the watch's look, Fossil is a great option.

Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw

If you're looking for something with a classic watch aesthetic and premium quality, you will be happy to know that the Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw is also getting the Wear OS 3 update. The Michael Kors smartwatches are actually designed by Fossil, so they share a lot of hardware details. It's a tad more expensive than the Fossil line, but you're paying for a more premium band and brand recognition. It's a great option if you want a dependable device that doubles as a fashion statement.

Mobvoi Ticwatch line

Several Ticwatch products from Mobvoi are getting the Wear OS 3 update, including the Ticwatch E3, Ticwatch Pro 3, and the Pro 3 Ultra. Mobvoi is pretty well-known to WearOS users, so it makes sense that their lineup for WearOS 3 is one of the more robust right out of the gate.

The TicWatch E3 is a solid choice if you're looking for a budget device to get Wear OS 3. However, it's held back by its bulky design and lackluster display. The Pro 3 and Pro 3 Ultra fare a lot better and come with all the sensors you could ever want. Both are still pretty bulky, but these are the best options if you don't want the Samsung Galaxy Watch4.

Skagen Falster Gen 6

Skagen is another smartwatch maker owned by Fossil. These watches are appealing because of their minimalist and Danish-inspired design. The Skagen Falster 6 is very similar to the Fossil 6 hardware wise, but it only comes in a 41mm case, which is smaller than both options from Fossil. That makes it a great option if you think other smartwatches are too bulky.

Tag Heuer Calibre E4

If you are flush with cash and want the most expensive watch money can buy, look no further than the Tag Heuer Calibre E4. Its $1,800, which is eye-wateringly expensive. You are getting more or less the same specs as other competitors, but the Calibre E4 does have a notably larger 1.39-inch OLED display. What you're really paying for is the luxury design of the brand, but if that's your thing then this is the way to go. The bigger display is nice too if you have trouble reading other smartwatch displays.

The list of compatible devices is quite small for Wear OS 3. That's because only devices carrying the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip or newer are eligible. Samsung has its own Exynos line of chips that are also compatible with the new hardware. That means you shouldn't expect any older devices to get the update.

Between developers abandoning the platform and even Google hardly supporting it, just a couple years ago Wear OS didn't appear to have much going for it. But hopefully the new effort put into Wear OS 3 will help course correct the operating system's trajectory, and as more devices get the new software, renewed interest in the platform will emerge.

