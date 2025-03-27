Summary The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+'s accessories have leaked.

Reportedly, there will be no Galaxy Tab S10 FE-specific accessories released.

The Tab S10 FE+ will be released alongside multiple keyboard covers, a book cover, and a screen protector.

The Samsung rumor mill never stops. Whether it’s about the oft-rumored Galaxy S25 Edge release, or it’s about the potential tri-fold Galaxy phone, Samsung is always finding itself squarely within the sights of leakers and Android news discussions. For its tablets, that same rumor mill has been revving up its gears in recent days, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ getting leaked by all sorts of places; we pretty much know exactly what the device will look like before Samsung even officially announces it. What we didn’t have any knowledge about, however, was the accessory lineup that we’ll see for the soon-to-be-announced Fan Edition tablets. That has changed with some surprising answers.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ device’s accessories were leaked and have been reported on by Android Headlines, and the collection of the mid-range Fan Edition line add-ons is mostly what we expected to see. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will, according to Android Headlines, be released alongside the Samsung official Anti-Reflecting Screen Protector, Hybrid Book Cover, Book Cover Keyboard, and Book Cover Keyboard Slim, with the latter two launching with Samsung’s AI Key that will activate Bixby or Gemini upon pressing it. This is, for all intents and purposes, the lineup we expected to see Samsung release alongside the “plus” version of its Galaxy Tab S10 FE lineup. What is unexpected, however, is that, according to the leak, the base Galaxy Tab S10 FE will be compatible with all the Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s accessories. This means that no accessories specifically made for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE will be released, apparently.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE rumors are flying

(Source: Android Headlines)

When Samsung announced its flagship Galaxy Tab S10 series, only the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra were announced, leaving a gaping hole where we expected to see a base Tab S10. The Tab S10+ measures 12.4 inches diagonally, while the Tab S10 Ultra measures a whopping 14.6 inches diagonally. The Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ are expected to measure 10.9 inches and 13.1 inches diagonally, respectively. While the smaller Tab S10 FE is welcomed, 10.9 inches is still far too big to be the smallest size for this generation of Samsung tablets. We need more high-powered, small tablets, to be quite honest.

While these upcoming Fan Edition tablets are quite boring, they do pack a decent punch. Both versions are expected to get S Pen support, an upgraded SoC (Exynos 1580), and fast 45W USB-C charging. European pricing is expected to range between €579 and €849, which converts to around $625 and $916 in US markets. If you refuse to wait for Samsung’s next tablet to be released, we’ve pitted the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ against the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ to help you make your purchasing decision. Additionally, you can score the Tab S9 FE+ for only $420 on Amazon, which is $180 off its MSRP.