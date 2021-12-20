Ever since the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched, a small subset of users has reported poor network connectivity and slow mobile data speeds. The December security patch was expected to resolve the issue as it fixed several other bugs found in these phones. However, the opposite happened, and the update worsened the problem, with European Pixel users facing severe network connectivity woes. Google acknowledged as much. Now, while an official fix is yet to reach anyone, frustrated Pixel 6 owners seem to have found a workaround that puts an end to their mobile connectivity woes.

As discovered by Redditor u/vachezoub, installing the latest beta of the Google Carrier services app on the Play Store seems to fix the problem. Initially, he got his SIM card replaced, hoping that would resolve the issue, but it did not help. In the end, installing the latest Google Carrier services beta update did the trick and fixed the problem for good. Several other Pixel 6 users have chimed in on the Reddit thread, saying the fix does seem to work, and they are no longer facing issues with poor network connectivity or slow mobile data speeds. They also report improved signal strength after installing the beta.

Many Pixel 6 users who never faced any mobile network connectivity issues commented that they were already on the beta channel of the carrier services app, which could explain why they have been spared from the network woes. If you own a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, you can install the latest Google Carrier services beta by joining its Play Store beta program or by grabbing the APK from APK Mirror and sideloading it.

If you have been frustrated with mobile network connectivity on your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, you should try this solution until Google rolls out a fix. Tests show that the Exynos modem inside the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is not good enough to deliver the same 5G speeds as the Snapdragon modem found in the Samsung Galaxy S21, but it shouldn't struggle to latch on to a network connection.

