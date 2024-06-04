Summary A leak has revealed the Galaxy Watch FE's design and specs.

The Watch FE could sport chunky bezels and an aluminum body with familiar specs.

It could potentially launch alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 in July.

This year, Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup could get an FE addition, expanding the Fan Edition's availability from phones and earbuds to its smartwatch lineup. Multiple leaks have already confirmed the Galaxy Watch FE's existence, with Samsung UK recently accidentally making the wearable's support page live. Spoiling Samsung's surprise, the latest Galaxy Watch FE leak leaves little to the imagination, giving a clear look at the watch and revealing its full specs.

From the leaked renders shared by @Sudhanshu1414 on X, it's evident that the Galaxy Watch FE will retain the same circular design as the Galaxy Watch 5 and 6 series.

True to its budget-conscious FE branding, it will seemingly have chunky bezels surrounding its 1.2-inch AMOLED display. At least in the renders, this makes the wearable look less premium than the Galaxy Watch 6. But things might look even worse in real life. Samsung likely made this trade-off for cost reasons.

The Watch FE's aluminum body will apparently be IP68-certified and 5AM water-resistant. As for specs, the leak claims the watch will pack a dual-core Exynos W920 1.18GHz SoC, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, and a 247mAh cell for 30 hours of runtime. That's the same specs as the Galaxy Watch 4, which launched in August 2021.

If Samsung plans to launch a bigger 44mm FE variant, it could ship with a bigger cell for longer battery life. The onboard health sensors might include a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, an Electrical Cardiac Sensor, and an optical heart rate scanner.

For connectivity, the Watch FE will purportedly support Wi-Fi n, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS. It will also pack an array of sensors, such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, and light sensor.

On the software front, the Galaxy Watch FE could launch running One UI Watch 5 based on Wear OS. It's unclear if Samsung will provide its budget Wear OS smartwatch with the same five years of security patches and four OS updates as the rest of the lineup.

The Galaxy Watch FE could go official next month

The Galaxy Watch FE should debut alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup and new Galaxy foldables in July. Rumors indicate Samsung's next Unpacked event could happen on July 10th.

Given the dated internals and design, the Galaxy Watch FE should cost substantially less than the Galaxy Watch 6/7 series. If Samsung can price the wearable at $199, it could have a winner on its hands. It should also help widen the Wear OS user base, further expanding the platform's popularity.