With Qualcomm announcing the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the race is on among Android manufacturers to launch their 2023 flagships packing the latest and greatest chip available. OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo have announced their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based phone, while Lenovo has teased the launch of Moto's next flagship phone sometime in December. Ahead of the official announcement, CAD renders of the Moto X40 Pro have leaked, revealing its design in all its glory.

From the renders shared by leaker @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, it looks like Moto's upcoming phone will look essentially unchanged from the front compared with its predecessor. The significant design changes are seemingly reserved for the back, with the camera cutout switching to a squarish layout, unlike the rectangular design seen on the Moto Edge+. A previous leak indicates the phone will house 50MP primary and ultrawide sensors, with a 12MP telephoto camera replacing the 2MP depth sensor. The front will purportedly house a 60MP selfie snapper.

Based on the CAD drawings, the Moto X40 Pro is estimated to measure 161.3 x 73.9 x 8.6mm.

3 Images

Antenna lines are visible at the top and bottom of the Moto X4 Pro in the renders, hinting at it possibly coming with a metal chassis. This would be a big step up from the company's 2022 flagship—the Moto Edge+—which featured a plastic build.

Leaks and TENAA listing have already detailed the key specs of the Moto X40 Pro. The phone could feature a 144Hz 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, up to 18GB RAM, and a whopping 512GB storage inside an IP68-certified body. It could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging.

The Moto X40 Pro will make its Chinese debut this month before it makes its way to Europe and the US with the 'Edge' branding.