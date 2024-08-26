Key Takeaways Leaked images of the Pixel 9a reveal a design similar to the Pixel 9 with an iPhone-like flat frame.

But there's one surprising design change, with the phone missing out on the iconic Pixel camera bar.

This could be due to the unit being an early stage prototype.

Google announced the Pixel 9 lineup two weeks ago, on August 13th. The phones only recently hit retail stores, and we are still enjoying the high of Google finally nailing the basics and delivering a great experience with the entire Pixel 9 series. But the internet has already moved on, leaking pictures of the next Pixel phone: the Pixel 9a. Alleged images of the phone's prototype unit have popped up online, revealing a design similar to the Pixel 9 but with a surprising change.

Google's budget Pixel 'a' phone has always taken design inspiration from its bigger and more expensive siblings. The Pixel 9 packs major design changes, including an iPhone-like flat frame and rounded corners. From the leaked Pixel 9a images, it appears the company will use the same design language for its budget Pixel next year.

One leaked image shows the phone's rear design. Interestingly, it shows the dual rear cameras sitting flush with the phone's body and not housed in the iconic Pixel camera bar. This is likely an early-stage prototype unit, and the design may not yet be final, explaining the missing camera bar. Or Google could be getting ready to ditch the camera bar on its budget Pixel to differentiate it from its expensive siblings. Whatever the case, it's clear that the Pixel 9a won't look anything like the Pixel 8a.

The pictures were shared in a private Vietnamese Facebook group and then posted on X by ShrimpApplePro. Many previous Pixel leaks have previously surfaced from Vietnam, adding further credence to the Pixel 9a's leaked images.

Will Google launch the Pixel 9a a couple of months early?

Google launched the Pixel 9 series a couple of months earlier than usual this time around. The company might do the same with the Pixel 9a, launching it in March or April instead of waiting until its yearly I/O developer conference in May. Google's mid-range Pixels have always sold well, so the extra time on the market and an early launch should only help boost their sales.

With the Pixel 9a still over six months away from launch at the earliest though, expect it to pop up in more leaks in the coming weeks and months.