Or just grab them here, regardless of what phone you're using

Google loves to use its Curated Culture wallpapers to honor monthly holidays and occasions, celebrating everything from Earth Day to Black History Month. March is Women's History Month, and with today marking International Women's Day, it's as good a time as any to break out some new wallpapers for Pixel phones.

These additions are now available for Pixel 3 and newer devices within the Wallpaper & style menu under the Curated Culture section. Illustrator Manjit Thapp designed all three backdrops focusing on "friendship, family, and self-love."

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

With the colors offered, they're also an excellent pairing with Android 12's dynamic themes, pulling blues, greens, and oranges from each photo. Google's ever-growing library of backgrounds makes it perfect for customization with Material You, especially as more apps continue to support it.

Of course, if you don't have a recent Pixel phone, but you're still looking to deck out your device in any of these new pieces of art, we have you covered. You can download all three using the linked zip file available below.

And if you're looking to check out all of the other Pixel-exclusive wallpapers we've gathered, don't miss out on our roundup. You don't need Google's latest smartphones — and all the bugs that come with them — to enjoy some nice, shiny new backgrounds.

Download ZIP

