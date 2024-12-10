Key Takeaways Google Workspace AI tools now include Help Me Create for Docs, starting with a blank slate.

Unlike other AI tools, Help Me Create does not require ongoing work to start, can pull data, and stylize text.

Help Me Create is gradually rolling out to paid Workspace users by January 9, 2025, only for pageless documents in English.

Google has several AI tools available to use across popular Workspace apps like Docs, Keep, and Gmail, available to both free-tier and paying subscribers. Most of the implements you might find, such as Help Me Write and Help Me Organize are powered by the Gemini AI. We recently spotted another such AI tool in the works for Docs, and it is rolling out to users already, under the name Help Me Create.

All of Google's AI tools introduced for Workspace thus far share one thing — they are useful once your work is already underway, and aren't particularly helpful to get started. Even Help Me Write, which drafts responses to emails or gives you a jumping-off point for your own text, needs an email to respond to, or a detailed prompt to get started.

Google's latest creation, Help Me Create, starts with a clean slate. You just supply a prompt detailing what you wish to achieve in the Docs file. Google's announcement for this feature explains several use cases ranging from new product launch marketing plans to party planning checklists with key milestones, timelines, and initiatives.

The end result is more detailed than the average Gemini response, with a long body of text peppered with cover imagery, in-line imagers, and appropriate stylization for the text. It can also pull data from other documents you store in Google Drive. You can name them preceded by an "@" in the prompt field. To get started, just use the Help Me Create shortcut in a new document or use the option under File → New → Help me create.

Rolling out to select users gradually

Add-ons are necessary

Interestingly, this isn't the first time we have seen Help Me Create. It was sighted in a support document earlier this week, along with a similar feature in the works for Keep, helps you prep grocery shopping lists easily before attempting a recipe. At the time, we had most of the details about Help Me Create's functionality, but not the rollout timelines.

Well, Google says the feature will need a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium, or Google One AI Premium addon for their Workspace account. So, only paying customers can access Help Me Create. Moreover, the feature only works with pageless documents in English, and it cannot include web results like the average Gemini chatbot results.

Eligible users will see the feature rolling out now, but it is a gradual one Google expects to complete by January 9, 2025.