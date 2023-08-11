HelloFresh is a well-known player in the world of meal kit delivery services, offering affordable and family-friendly choices for those seeking mealtime assistance. It provides subscribers with a curated and convenient way to discover, cook, and enjoy new recipes without having to search for them, shop for ingredients, and measure each item step by step. This service caters to diverse tastes and preferences with its extensive weekly menu.

While HelloFresh may not cater to every dietary need, its approachable prices and emphasis on convenience make it an attractive choice for many home cooks. Whether you're an aspiring home chef, a busy parent, or someone who craves convenience and delicious meals, this article covers everything you need to know about the HelloFresh web and mobile apps for all your devices, from your big-screen desktop PC to your favorite small smartphone.

What is HelloFresh?

HelloFresh is a popular meal kit delivery service in the United States, designed to simplify mealtime for customers. It operates as a subscription box service, offering weekly deliveries of fresh, pre-portioned ingredients for rotating recipes. These recipes are crafted by professional chefs, ensuring you get a delightful culinary experience.

You can choose meal plans of two or four servings. Each box contains all the necessary ingredients, including sauces, seasonings, and garnishes, with easy-to-follow recipe cards. Freezer packs are also included to maintain ingredient freshness during transit. With over 40 recipes available, you can add variety to your menus. You can also skip a week if needed.

How does HelloFresh work?

HelloFresh is a meal-kit delivery service that offers a simple and convenient way to prepare fresh meals at home. Getting started with and using the service is easy. Here's how it works.

Selecting a meal plan

When you visit the HelloFresh website, you're taken to a simple-looking homepage. From here, clicking View our plans takes you to the meal selection and sign-up process.

From there, you'll select a meal plan and size, enter payment details, and choose your first week of meals. You're assigned a delivery day (which you can change) for your meals to be delivered each week, and then you can customize your meals based on your preferences.

HelloFresh meal options

HelloFresh provides six meal plans to choose from, catering to various dietary preferences:

Meat & Veggies : Offers several meals with meat and vegetables.

: Offers several meals with meat and vegetables. Veggie : Provides vegetarian plant-based meals.

: Provides vegetarian plant-based meals. Family Friendly : Features easy-to-prepare kid-friendly options.

: Features easy-to-prepare kid-friendly options. Fit & Wholesome : Offers meals with 650 calories or less per serving.

: Offers meals with 650 calories or less per serving. Quick and Easy : Includes meals you can cook in 30 minutes or less.

: Includes meals you can cook in 30 minutes or less. Pescatarian: Features meals with seafood but without red meat or poultry.

You can customize these categories and the meals they offer. For example, you can remove beef, pork, or seafood or swap side servings for alternatives. However, these swaps will set you back about one to two dollars per serving.

While HelloFresh has vegetarian, pescatarian, and reduced-calorie diets, its limited recipe options do not necessarily cater to those following strict vegan, paleo, or keto diets. Individuals with gluten or allergen intolerance may also find it hard to get a good selection of meals that meet their needs.

Preparing the meals

Once you've subscribed to HelloFresh, the service delivers a box containing the fresh ingredients you need, proportioned and ready to cook. The meals arrive on a day you choose in cooler boxes to ensure freshness.

The service separates meats and fish from other ingredients to prevent contamination, and the ingredients are well-packaged to avoid spoilage. While it removes the need for shopping and measuring portions, you still need to chop, mix, and cook the ingredients to prepare the meals.

Commitment to sustainability

HelloFresh is committed to sustainability with its packaging and environmental initiatives. It reduces its carbon footprint by mainly using compostable or reusable materials in its deliveries. For instance, you can add the paper bags for the ingredients to your compost or reuse the ice packs.

How much does HelloFresh cost?

HelloFresh offers a variety of meal plans at different price points. The cost per meal ranges from $9 to $12.50 per person, depending on the plan you choose. The largest plan size, with six recipes per week for four people, offers the best value and costs $216. On the other hand, the smallest plan, which consists of two recipes per week for two people, comes out to about $12.50 per person, per meal, and a total of $49.96.

The most popular plan size is three recipes per week for two people, costing $9.99 per serving or approximately $60 per week. Shipping is an additional $11 per box for all plans. While there are no membership fees to offset the delivery cost, HelloFresh often provides customers with free shipping and discounts.

Can you change your HelloFresh subscription?

HelloFresh doesn't lock you into any of its meal plans. So, you can modify your subscription at any time by logging into your customer account page and changing the details. You can adjust the number of meals you receive weekly, the number of servings per recipe, and the type of recipes you want to receive. You can also pause or cancel deliveries if needed.

The HelloFresh experience

If you're looking to reduce your cooking load without compromising on flavor, HelloFresh is quite appealing. The meal-kit delivery service caters to various dietary preferences with its range of appealing recipes. Plus, its commitment to sustainability and emphasis on quality make it a solid option for those who want the convenience of a meal kit. If you're more interested in groceries, see our selection of the eight best grocery shopping apps.