Summary Helium Mobile just announced a 5G phone plan at no charge, requiring only location data sharing for 3GB of downloads per month.

The MVNO uses T-Mobile's 5G network, plus a selection of decentralized hotspots in some regions.

Subscribers to the free Zero Plan, and low-cost Air Plan and Infinity Plan, will be able to earn rewards as gift cards to popular services by participating in the carrier's location data sharing and marketing efforts.

Rent is too darn high, groceries are through the roof, and taxes never quit, but at least you can get a 5G cell phone plan without paying a dime. Helium Mobile, operating on the T-Mobile network, just announced what it calls the "world's first free 5G plan," raising the obvious question: what's the catch?

Like so many other free and low-cost subscriptions today, you'll need to trade some data to get 5G connectivity at no charge. Rather than give away any personally identifying details, you will need to opt into location data sharing. But Helium Mobile does things a little differently from other carriers.

How the Helium Mobile Zero Plan works

Or how it will, once it's fully open to the public

Source: Helium Mobile

Helium's free 5G plan remains invite-only for the time being, and you can join the waitlist on the website. Almost ready for prime time, the Zero Plan offers 3GB of data, 300 text messages, and 100 voice minutes at no charge. The $15/month Air Plan ups that to 10GB of data with unlimited talk and text, and the $30/month Infinity Plan adds unlimited data (although it may throttle accounts exceeding 30GB per billing cycle). According to Helium's terms and conditions:

All Zero Plan subscribers must opt-in to and continue sharing location data with Helium Mobile. For more information on how Helium Mobile uses your location data, please see our Privacy Policy.

Helium is one of the many MVNOs leveraging T-Mobile's network, although it is deprioritized, so you likely won't see the same consistently blazing-fast speeds as with a plan direct from the un-carrier. But it's still a robust network, and there's another angle to it, as well. The Helium Foundation, spearheaded by Helium Mobile owner Nova Labs, aims to connect Internet of Things devices in a decentralized network that conceptually resembles what the future of distributed cell data could look like.

The MVNO side similarly utilizes Wi-Fi hotspots in highly populated areas across the country to make up for coverage and bandwidth gaps. This ties into how the company uses subscribers' location sharing data. Helium has typically offered what amounts to cashback (in the form of HNT cryptocurrency) for users opting into Discovery Mapping, its program for expanding understanding of how and where people use mobile data. That concept continues with one slight change in the Zero, Air, and Infinity Plans.

According to Helium, subscribers to its newest plans "can earn points by participating in activities like anonymized location sharing, referrals, and surveys" via the Cloud Points program. The Cloud Points store, where users will redeem those rewards, is set to launch soon, ostensibly in conjunction with the new framework going public. The carrier offers the promise of "gift cards to popular stores and experiences, from food to rideshares, streaming services, and more," and every little bit helps these days.

Is anonymized location data worth a free phone plan?

To some, absolutely not, but to others, why not?

We're by no means encouraging anyone to throw caution to the wind, stop using an ad blocker, or abandon the fight for online privacy. You don't have to put yourself at any apparent risk to take advantage of Helium's Zero Plan, despite the requirement for location data sharing. It's not as though Android Police readers would ever get up to anything shady, after all, and most of our browsing habits are likely already squirreled away on a server somewhere, tied to us via browser fingerprinting.

Some people take a hard line against network developers accessing users' anonymized internet habits to improve their network and possibly provide third parties with demographic marketing data. That's admirable, and if it describes you, Helium's free Zero Plan might not be for you.

But plenty of people don't care much about that. As long as those users maintain awareness of pervasive marketing techniques, a free 5G plan could be a great value. As soon as we get a chance to test the new, zero-cost option, we'll let you know if it's too good to be true, or if free, high-bandwidth downloads are just a location-sharing setting away, wherever T-Mobile's network reaches.