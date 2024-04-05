The default image format on iPhones and iPads is High-Efficiency Image Container (HEIC or HEIF). This format offers better compression than JPEGs and PNGs while preserving quality. Still, it has compatibility issues with most software. With the Android 10 update, your mobile phones and tablets can view them.

You can't open HEIC files on an outdated operating system or a Windows computer. Only Windows 10 or higher versions can open HEIC files with an extension. Conversion is another option if you share files with another device. Here's how to open HEIC files on Windows computers.

How to view HEIC files on Windows 10 or higher OS

Windows 10 Build 17623 makes it possible for Microsoft Photos to open HEIC files. When you do that, the app prompts you to download the HEIF Image Extensions from the Store. It's a free and official Microsoft product, so you won't pay any fees. Photos shows the link to the extension. Click it to launch its information page and install it. If it doesn't, visit the store and search for it. Here's how to use it:

Open File Explorer and locate the HEIC file you want to view on your Windows PC. Double-click to open it in Microsoft Photos. If Photos can't load the HEIC file, it prompts you to download HEIF File Extensions. Click Download and install it now. If Photos isn't your default photo manager, right-click the HEIC file and select Open with > Photos. Click the option to look for an appropriate app on the Store if Photos can't open it. On the extension's information page, click Get to install it. When the installation is complete, return to the HEIC file's location. Then open it with Photos.

Related From MP3 to FLAC: Audio file formats explained Exploring the best audio formats for every need under the sun

How to view HEIC files on cloud storage apps

When your computer doesn't support Windows 10 or you want an alternative to Photos, use cloud storage options. Most have built-in HEIC file support and exist independently of your operating system. Upload the image to your preferred app and open the file.

If you want to send the image to other people, create a shareable link. Anyone with an internet connection can access it without downloading it to their local storage.

Google Drive provides editing tools. You can apply filters, adjustments, and annotations without exporting the image. But not all apps offer editing features like that.

How to convert HEIC files on Windows

You can save HEIC files as JPG files on the Microsoft Photos app after installing HEIF Image Extensions. This action creates a copy of the original file that you can share with other devices. Likewise, the Paint app also converts HEIC images.

There are third-party apps and websites that convert HEIC files. However, it's better to use your PC's built-in solutions. Such apps collect user data and may introduce harmful malware to your device. If you use external software, do your research and only try the highly recommended ones.

Here's how to use the Photos and Paint apps to convert HEIC pictures.

Convert HEIC files with Microsoft Photos

Follow the installation steps mentioned above for the HEIF Image Extension if you haven't downloaded it. Open the image with the Photos app. Click the three-dot icon in the toolbar above the image. Select Save as. Then, choose your preferred format.

Convert HEIC files with Microsoft Paint

Locate the HEIC file and right-click it. Click Open with, then select Paint. Click File in the upper-left corner. Then select Save as. Choose JPEG or PNG picture. Name the new file and select the folder where you want to store it. Click Save.

HEIC file viewing also works on Android devices

HEIC Image Extensions open HEIC files on your Windows PC. If you share the image with your Android phone or tablet, it views the image without an extension. That is, as long as it runs Android 10. The update brought HEIC support to most modern smartphones. Similar to your computer, it supports third-party apps and cloud storage apps if your device runs an older OS.