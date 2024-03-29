When you capture pictures on your iPhone, the device stores them in the High-Efficiency Image Container (HEIC, or HEIF). Compared to JPEGs and PNGs, HEIC produces high quality at a small size. Android 10 introduced compatibility with the format, so you can open it on your Google Pixel and other phones. Older devices and some apps may not support it.

You must convert them to the acceptable formats before uploading them. With Google Photos, cloud storage services, and third-party apps, you can easily view and convert them. Here's how.

Can you open HEIC files on Android?

You can open HEIC files on Android if your device runs the Android 10 operating system (OS). HEIC is the default format for capturing images on iPhones and iPads running iOS 11, iPadOS, and macOS High Sierra or newer versions. Before it introduced HEIC support in 2017, Apple's devices used the JPG format.

If you send a HEIC image to the latest Android devices, it retains the format and doesn't automatically change to another format. Google Photos and Files by Google are among the few apps that can open it. Cloud Storage apps like Drive and Dropbox also work, or you can install dedicated HEIC viewer apps on the Play Store.

If you use an Android device from a third-party manufacturer, it should have its own gallery app. You'll see a broken image icon, an error message, or other signs if the device and its built-in apps don't support HEIC.

How to open HEIC files on Android via Google Photos

Upload or back up HEIC images to Google Photos to view them in their original format. The app doesn't convert them, even when you download them to your device. Likewise, the website version retains the default format. Conversion isn't necessary since HEIC is already a small size. Also, Photos focuses on being a cloud storage service where any mobile user can stash pictures and videos and then access them at any time.

Create a shareable link for your photos when you want others to see them. It's the most convenient way to distribute access, as long as everyone has internet access to view the link. If you send the files to others on WhatsApp, Instagram, and other social media apps, the file automatically converts to JPG.

Editing the image within Photos and saving a copy also changes it to JPG. However, you must alter the image before storing it as a copy. You can resize it slightly or apply filters at a minimal level. Samsung Gallery can also open HEIC files on Galaxy devices. The app used to have an option to convert them to JPG. Samsung has since removed it with the One UI 4 update. You can move any images on the app to Google Photos.

How to open HEIC files on Android with file managers

Files by Google also has built-in HEIC support, and you can view images without separate conversion software. Plus, it displays all local files on your device, and you can view them offline. Navigate to the folder where the HEIC file is, or search for it. Then tap or click it to view it.

You can edit the image within the app. It has similar tools to Google Photos, including Crop, Adjust, and Filters. Files doesn't have an in-built option to convert the file. However, you can share it with Photos or photo editing apps. Samsung's My Files app works similarly, although it's exclusive to Galaxy smartphones and tablets. It should be preinstalled if you own any of those devices.

How to open HEIC files with cloud storage options & third-party apps

Most cloud storage apps have HEIC support and provide web and app interfaces to access the files. Google Drive doesn't automatically convert HEIC files when you download them. But you can create a shareable link for others to view them through an internet connection.

You can also use Dropbox. It provides an option to upload HEIC files as JPG. Recently, some users complained that this option was missing, and the company hasn't officially stated that it removed it. OneDrive is another solution, although you won't find any options to upload HEIC photos in another format.

Third-party apps may provide extensive features beyond basic HEIC support. However, some charge a fee. If you use one, download it from the Google Play Store, as it's the safest app source for your Android device.

How to change your default image capture settings to JPG on Apple devices

HEIC is a newer file format than JPG, PNG, and other image types. Though it offers better image compression and quality, not all devices and apps can open it. If you're an Apple user and frequently share such files with other devices, it's worth switching your default image capture settings to JPG. There isn't much quality difference.

With the iOS 11 update, you can capture and store photos on your iPhone or iPad in JPG format. Use the steps below to do it:

Go to Settings > Camera > Formats. Click Most Compatible. Close

Managing HEIC files is easy with Google apps

HEIC files aren't a headache if you own an iPhone, but they will be if you share them with Android users. If their devices don't have the latest OS versions or apps that support the format, they can't view the files. Consider setting up Google Drive on your iPhone or a Google Photos account. This way, you only need to share links to the files and save storage space.