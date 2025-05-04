It's easy to get in shape with one of the best Android smartwatches. They remind you to stay active and monitor your exercises on your journey to a healthier you. I think smartwatches are great gadgets with amazing capabilities, and I've tested Samsung, Pixel, and Fitbit models over the years.

Still, I'm not a fan of smartwatches, and I don't like wearing any watch, no matter how functional it is. I keep track of my health metrics with my smartphone. While a smartwatch is superior when it comes to activity tracking, our phones can also log and track a lot of data. Here are the health metrics I track using only my phone.