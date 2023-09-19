Source: Headway Headway Premium: Lifetime Subscription $60 $300 Save $240 Cramming entire books into thorough 15-minute summaries isn't easy, but Headway does it in a way that makes learning about new ideas fun and exciting. If you love reading, but struggle to find tie throughout your busy day to sit down and open a good book, then a Headway Premium subscription may help. At 80% off, what have you got to lose? $60 at StackSocial

Finding time in your busy schedule better yourself isn't easy, and for some of us, it's near impossible with work and families. It's important to keep expanding your mind and learning new ideas, though, and Headway helps you do just that — only in bite-sized 15-minute increments. Compiling summaries of over a thousand nonfiction books, Headway is an app that's designed to keep you learning and growing with access to summaries, games, and insights into the latest self-help and motivational books from writers and philosophers.

Usually, it does all this for a whopping $300 for one of the single user lifetime subscriptions, but StackSocial has a limited time offer that takes 80% off all lifetime subscriptions for a short time.

Why a Headway Premium lifetime subscription is worth your money

Headway is essentially a massive library of nonfiction books, with a collection of summaries, annotations, insights, and even games to help you better understand the message and meaning of each one. Self-improvement starts with gaining knowledge, and while reading books is one of the best ways to gain that knowledge, sometimes it's difficult to find the time to sit down and read in a way that you can digest and think about the information thoroughly. Headway turns each book into a discussion so to speak, offering lessons and ideas on personal growth and self-improvement from actual philosophers and thinkers.

It doesn't do just that, however. Headway offers an app that lets you set your own goals and achievements on your path to bettering yourself. Things such as reading comprehension, speed, and more can all be improved upon using the app, with actionable insights throughout your journey to help you better understand what you're reading. The collection of books Headway offers includes biographies, self-improvement, leadership, and much more, with a ride range of genres and subjects to tap into to help better your understanding of various topics. Many of which also come with audio versions of the summary, so you can listen on your way to work or the gym.

Think of Headway Premium as a way to turn your phone or tablet into an Amazon Kindle of sorts, with access to hundreds of books as well as deeper insights and discussions about each one. What's even cooler, you can connect with other readers to chat about recent releases, discuss ideas, and more. It's a great app if you're an avid reader, but a $300 entry fee is a steep price for anyone looking for this type of service. For just $60, it's a much better value that opens up a whole new world of ideas and insights into some of the best books available today.