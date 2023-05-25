Walmart's Onn Android TV provided people with a cost-effective alternative to other, pricier streaming boxes. It came with 4k capabilities and a remote with some neat shortcuts to some of the most popular streaming services. The only problem is that following the HBO Max rebranding, its dedicated button has now been rendered useless.

When Max officially launched earlier this week, it landed with its own app independent of HBO Max. When one Reddit user found out they needed to download Max again, they discovered that the dedicated button for HBO Max no longer worked.

The HBO Max button on the Onn Android TV's remote

While this is an understandably frustrating experience, many people in the replies were quick to let them know that they could use a button mapper application to restore its functionality. However, not every Onn model allows button remapping without root access. Users pointed out that changing what each button does can be done without rooting on the 2023 Onn Google TV model, but not the original one.

Ironically, the newer model replaced the HBO Max button with a Paramount+ one, so it doesn't need remapping.

The newer Onn Google TV's remote doesn't have an HBO Max button

The HBO Max button didn't just live on Onn devices, however. Users in the Reddit thread noted that the dedicated button on other devices, like the LG C2 and Apple TV, stopped working as well.

Given Max's popularity, it's possible Warner works with the aforementioned manufacturers to get them to remap it to the new app without needing consumers to manually fix the button mapping themselves.

Those who don't want to wait for Warner to fix its button problem can check out our step-by-step tutorial on how to use a button mapper app to get the most out of your Android TV remote. Or if you're looking for a new streaming box without dedicated buttons for apps that no longer work check out our list of the best Android TV boxes in 2023.

Thanks: Hamzah