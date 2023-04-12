It's been just over a year since HBO Max and Discovery+ shared their intent to merge into one platform, but it's taken Warner Bros. Discovery a while to figure out how to implement their unification. Today, the media conglomerate confirmed the arrival of Max, a rebranded version of HBO Max, that will keep its existing library of content while adding a bunch of media from the Discovery+ vault.

The new streaming service will launch on May 23, though it won't come in the form of a new app. When the time comes, the HBO Max app will transition to reflect the new Max name — either by automatically changing, or prompting you to download. Those who are already subscribed to HBO Max will not need to update their information as everything will change automatically. Additionally, new users can still join the streamer before the changeover next month.

Max will feature three different tiers. The first comes with ads, Full HD streaming, and the ability to watch on two devices simultaneously for $10 per month. An ad-free plan will go for $16 per month and stream in Full HD while allowing users to download 30 different movies or episodes. The Ultimate Ad-free plan will allow people to stream on four devices at once in 4K UHD and download 100 individual pieces of content for $20 monthly.

Back in 2022, and in an effort to make watching TV feel like pre-internet days, the HBO Max app added a feature to play episodes from series on shuffle, almost as if you were catching Friends reruns on TV before streamers made them easily accessible.

Despite Warner Bros. Discovery's rocky road to the merger, HBO Max still landed on our list of streaming services with the best value. You can catch some of our favorite shows of 2022 on the app ahead of Max's launch next month.