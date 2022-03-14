On Friday, stakeholders approved the $43 billion merger of AT&T's spun-off WarnerMedia division with another multimedia giant, Discovery. Of the many consequences this deal will precipitate, we're learning of one that will have major impacts on subscribers to Discovery+ and HBO Max.

Discovery has told Variety that it plans to streamline the two streaming offerings into a single platform. Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO at Discovery who will maintain his position at the combined Warner Bros. Discovery once the deal closes sometime next month, expects to execute on this particular merger "hopefully not in years, but in several months."

In the run-up, Wiedenfels says the company is mainly focusing on technological harmonization with goalposts such as single sign-on for both services and the cross-publication of content. On the business side, he thinks the services are complementary in terms of demos — in his words, scripted content on the HBO side for males, Discovery's factual and lifestyle-driven portfolio for females — and promotional rhythms — more appointment viewing versus frequent repeat viewing, respectively.

While the combined service hasn't been priced out yet, we do know it will have one tier with ads and a tier without. Currently, individual Discovery+ plans cost $5 per month with ads and $7 without. HBO Max runs for $10 and $15 monthly.

Google's changes to the Android Beta Program have created a huge mess But it would be simple to fix

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email