Did the Amazon Early Access pass you by last week without taking advantage of the great deals on offer? Well fear not, Haylou has just announced head-turning discounts on three of their finest products. With these high-performance gadgets available for a quickfire five days only, you’ll want to act fast.

Here is a breakdown of the offers from Haylou, available through October 30th:

Haylou Purfree Bone Conduction Headphones Open-Ear Bluetooth: Get them for $79.99 with a discount and on-page 5% coupon (down from $119.99)

Haylou GT1 2022 Earbuds: Get them for $20.99 (down from $29.99)

Haylou GST Smartwatch: Get it for $27.99 (down from $34.99)

That’s a saving of up 33% on some top-notch gadgetry. We’ve dug a bit deeper into each of the products on sale below, so have a read and decide which ones you can’t live without.

Haylou headphones, earbuds, and smartwatch deals

Unlike regular wireless headphones, Haylou PurFree Bone Conduction Headphones (above) transform sound into mechanical vibrations so that the user’s cheekbones conduct sound waves without any muffling outside noises.

As no part of the Haylou PurFree enters the ear canal, it is healthier and cleaner than normal, in-ear headphones or earbuds. It’s also much safer, as the user is not completely cut off from the potentially dangerous sounds in the real world (sometimes it’s good to hear that car honking)!

Other useful features are the PurFree’s IP67 rating, meaning outdoor weather conditions or even a sweaty workout session, won’t impact their performance, and the impressive 10-minute quick charge that allows two hours of battery life.

If you’re after a more traditional type of listening device, then you might prefer a pair of the Haylou GT1 2022 Earbuds.

These feature a very effective AI noise-canceling technology with mic attached and a nifty touch sensor that makes it easy to answer calls or play and pause songs.

Lasting for five hours per charge, and they also come with a slick, compact charging case that stores enough power for another 20 hours.

Also on sale is the impressive Haylou GST Smartwatch, which works with both Android and iOS. It features a very aesthetically pleasing 1.69” touchscreen and 12 sport modes. As you’d expect, the GST tracks your heart rate and blood oxygen levels, monitors your sleeping patterns at night, and has an IP68 waterproof rating.

These great offers are only available from October 26-30, 2022. It’s unlikely we’ll see such low prices again this side of Black Friday on such high-quality products. Head over to Amazon to snap these up while they are still in stock.