This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Spotify is one of the best audio streaming apps, but it doesn't always behave the way you want it to, just like every other app. While issues can arise anytime, you can easily fix some of the common Spotify problems and restore your music streaming. However, sometimes it's not your Wi-Fi or the phone, it's Spotify that fails to deliver, just as it did this morning.

Users on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) started complaining that Spotify was failing to load. Real-time problem and outage monitoring platform Downdetector has also confirmed the Spotify outage, with close to 50 thousand people confirming that they are facing issues with the music streaming service at the time of writing this. In a post on its X account, Spotify confirmed the issue and said that it's currently checking what might be the cause of the outage.