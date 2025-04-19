In today's tech-driven world, on-demand streaming services have become the norm for accessing TV and movies. You can watch a vast catalog by owning a streaming device or loading a web browser. Cable arguably saw its downfall when Netflix changed its business model in 2007, going from a mail-in service to a streaming platform that we all know and love today. However, cable TV has declined for a while, so we dive deeper into precisely why.

Why do people still pay for cable?

To clarify: It is incorrect to say that cable is officially dead, at least not yet. Despite what most headlines say, it will still take a while before it completely dies off. That's because a good number of users still pay for it, even if the number is decreasing over time. According to CableTV.com, 51% of Americans still pay for cable in 2025 (sample size is 11,000). Around 27% responded that they pay for cable for live sports. CableTV's Sports Editor iterates that:

"many sports leagues still have exclusive TV deals with regional sports networks (RSNs) and traditional cable channels like ESPN, FS1, and USA Network."

This is coupled with the fact that most people who still own cable have it because it is included as a bundle with the internet service provider. Others continue to use it because it is "comfortable to use" compared to other options. Cable still exists — it just isn't as dominant as it once was.

Cable TV has been predicted to die for years

Cable TV has been dying for years simply because more people have favored cord-cutting and turned to streaming services as their primary source of entertainment. Costs play a huge factor in why more people have chosen streaming services, and popular offerings like live news and sports are shifting to streaming platforms.

Cable news networks have been in decline for a while

Aside from live sports, people have kept cable to watch live news. But that service is no longer exclusive to cable. Most of the time, you can go online to read the news, listen to podcasts, watch it directly from the website, or see it on dedicated streaming channels like YouTube. The reality is that everything comes at a cost. If people choose other platforms to watch the news over cable TV, fewer resources will be placed into cable news, and in the worst-case scenario, the channel closes.