Recently, a pair of Harvard students set out to have a little fun with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses they had lying around. A series of clever tricks and programming hacks later, Anhphu Nguyen and Cayne Ardayfio created what looks like a standard pair of glasses but exposes a stranger's name, address, phone number, and more by glancing at them.

I tracked the enterprising technophiles to the augmented, virtual, and extended reality club they founded at Boston's largest, premier university (I actually emailed them). After 20 minutes of questions, I was relieved to know that their terrifying, dystopian project was intended to raise awareness about and prevent clandestine facial recognition and personal data scraping. It was not meant to steal anyone's identity.

The technology sci-fi novels warned us about

Alas, poor Google Glass; I knew him, Sundar

Before Google Glass officially launched in 2013 to a chorus of mocking nicknames and worried privacy experts, hackers had already redesigned its imaging software to allow unbridled facial recognition and fast digital tracking of a subject's hobbies and traits. Microchip, display, and battery technology of the day contributed to the failure of the first big-name smart glasses, but something else factored in heavily.

The specter of smart specs has long posed a danger to any engineer and manufacturer who would dare to dream. For years, the prospects of privacy-invading photography and identity-threatening facial recognition made smart glasses one of the few untouchable tech gadgets in history in terms of practical function and public feedback.

Enter the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

The collaboration between the iconic sunglasses manufacturer and massive media and tech company represents the best smart glasses, which still aren't very good. Granted, they are roughly one-quarter the price of Google's face-mounted smart display. But the offset camera framing and mediocre software render them little more than a fun trick.

So, what do you do with a technologically capable gadget with poor feature implementation? Hack it and turn it into something interesting. Mr. Nguyen and Mr. Ardayfio did just that with the Ray-Ban Metas and promptly scared a handful of strangers on the Boston subway by knowing their names, addresses, phone numbers, and interests without having met them.

What were these guys thinking?

Thankfully, another case of using their powers for good

Third-party media reports and a first-hand discussion reassure me that Nguyen and Ardayfio didn't act with malice. It's the opposite. A bit of infosec slippage aside (as at least one media outlet independently managed to identify one unwitting subject of the demonstration video), the inventors have maintained a sturdy ethical stance. They deftly sidestepped my inquiry about whether this technology should be made illegal, a keen decision for what looks like their first significant interaction with the national media.

We didn't go through any tech demonstrations, as the internet is peppered with those. However, we did get insights into the good intentions we hope are shared by today's up-and-coming technological entrepreneurs. With no further ado, enjoy Android Police's conversation with Anhphu Nguyen and Caine Ardayfio, developers of I-Xray, the first modern face-to-name-to-personal information AI doxxing glasses.

The following chat was edited for grammar, clarity, and punctuation, with efforts to preserve the interviewees' meaning and tone.

Android Police: About the actual glasses. How did you come up with the idea?

Anhphu Nguyen: We started the VR club, and we ran it for quite a while. We had the Meta Ray-Bans on hand, and we knew quite a bit about how to use them and other headsets. A lot of the VR club projects also involved using AI and XR together to unlock new use cases.

We knew about PimEyes for a while, so it was just a matter of thinking, "Maybe we can combine all these three to build a fully automated system that can identify anyone's name." That's how it started.

AP: Did you have any expectations going in? Anything you were hoping to determine or a hypothesis you were looking at?

Caine Ardayfio: We mostly just build stuff for fun. Shockingly, it's not driven by any big external factors. Just curiosity about what's possible with tech. Maybe midway through the project, we realized that this might get a lot of engagement from people, and it could have a lot of broader privacy implications.

So, we decided we should button things up. We should make thorough documentation. We should make sure the system is very safe and that we're not going to hurt. That we're going to help the world by putting this out there and showing people how to protect their data. That realization came as the project went on.

AP: I was worried you two were some kind of super-geniuses out to take over the world and doxx everybody [laughing].

CA: Oh no, no [laughing].

AP: How did you split up the work? Did you each take on the same roles you normally fill with your projects?

AN: We both coded at the same time. Caine was doing the backend, I was doing the app, and then we filmed and shared the other work. He did a lot of video editing. I did a lot of the write-ups. It was a pretty even split.

Source: Anhphu Nguyen

Engineer Nguyen, hard at work at his personal workbench.

AP: What were some of the hardest steps you encountered during development? Any major hurdles?

AN: Making the whole system reliable, getting every piece to come together. We added a lot of unplanned things, such as the home address functionality, so a lot of moving parts had to work correctly. The app had to talk to the server, the server had to work reliably, the scrapers had to work reliably. There were a lot of components.

CA: Even simple stuff came up, like, "Oh, we're in a subway station, the Wi-Fi is not that good." A lot of random issues just popped up. We had to react to unexpected issues so many times, but refining the system over time left us really happy with the results.

Some of the few mass-market augmented reality glasses, the XReal Air 2 Pro.

AP: You uncovered the dangerous potential of something like this, which is why everybody's up in arms and wants to talk to you. Can you envision something less nefarious, something positive, that also dovetails with the work you did for I-Xray?

CA: Yeah, we were just talking about this with another group.

AN: Some magicians reached out, saying this is great for entertainment value, and a lot of people would find this an amazing trick. Another one is emergency medical workers identifying somebody using their face, determining their medical history, if they're incapacitated, what they're allergic to, what they consent to or not. I think that's a great use case. And a lot of people want a networking tool that automatically tells you who's who at a conference or event like that.

AP: Recently, The Verge published a piece about why generative AI is so dangerous. It argued that gAI brings these tools together and makes it easy for anybody, including bad actors, to make something potentially harmful. Does that resonate with your project? How difficult was this, and do you think somebody is doing this and not talking to the media, not making the results public, or intentionally distributing the code? Or is there a major barrier to entry?

CA: Yeah, it's certainly possible that could be happening. However, the calculation we made was — given that tens of millions of people have seen this video now — we estimate that the number of people who are just concerned citizens, who want to take their privacy and their data into their own hands and are now aware this technology exists and can protect themselves from it is much, much higher than the number of bad actors. That's why, overall, we definitely think what we did is a net good for the world.

AP: Since you published all this, how many corporations or agencies have approached you about it? Has anybody tried to buy it?

CA: [Laughing]

AN: [Smiling] A lot of people have tried to buy it, just individuals, mostly. Yeah, we're not releasing any code for public security reasons, but yeah, quite a few people.

AP: You mentioned you realized naturally during the process how important and powerful this could be. But as you finished the project, were you trying to drive anything home in particular aside from "Here's what these glasses can do"?

AN: Two more points. The first was to not only say, "This is a problem," but also provide an instant solution to make I-Xray completely ineffective by opting out of the databases we outline in our documentation. So people don't have to be worried. They can just follow the steps, and they'll be completely fine.

The second was for people to be more aware of what data is online. Information about them, freely available for anyone to access, that's what we exposed. And also how LLMs can make all that automatic.

AP: What else are you working on that people would be interested in? I know you probably have projects individually or together, but what do you want to tell the world about?

CA: We met two years ago in a makerspace. I quit my internship, and we spent the entire summer building stuff together, like flamethrowers, robotic tentacles, electric skateboards you control with your fingers, that type of thing.

Source: Anhphu Nguyen / Caine Ardayfio

CA: So we developed a better building relationship together by doing that, and we've been doing side projects ever since then. In terms of future work, we're both pretty interested in startups. We've definitely been ideating less in consumer spaces. At least, for me, not a ton of augmented reality or smart glasses, but I've been thinking a lot about manufacturing and robotics.

We both worked in manufacturing for the past year and a half. We both do a ton of hardware engineering, so we've thought a lot about that general topic.

AP: The general implementation — the combination of all these technologies — you've seen how it works. You've built it from the ground up. Do you think these projects as a whole, or certain parts, should be regulated or made illegal?

AN: We don't really take a public stance on what should or should not be legal. I think the government should reconsider or debate whether scraping home addresses from names should be publicly accessible like it is in many states, which makes our tool possible.

After all, the EU already bans real-time facial recognition. I'm not saying we should necessarily be like the EU, but maybe we should reconsider who has access to these facial recognition algorithms, who gets to use them, and for what purpose.

AP: What do you see as the biggest hurdles to society accepting and effectively leveraging AI tools, like LLMs and recognition software, and those being used positively? What does your experience suggest is a good way to move forward with these technologies while they're all new?

CA: One helpful move would be making it easier to opt out of technologies like these. Some kind of universal system where you can say, "Hey, I don't want facial recognition to work on me at large."

Something like that doesn't exist yet, but I think a lot of people want it, at least based on the reactions we got. Most people don't want real-time facial recognition used on them, right?

AP: I wonder if it would work on me, honestly; I think I have a small online footprint — but I'm sure I would be terrified, and it would work perfectly, and I'd bow down to you guys, saying, "Please don't steal my identity." Well, I guess you can steal my student loan debt. [laughing]

CA: I wouldn't know without testing it on you [Author's note: I declined], but you can check pretty quickly whether your face is out there. If you just go to PimEyes and upload a photo of yourself, it can be pretty shocking how well it works.

AP: Yeah, I saw the video, people were legitimately frightened. [laughing]

AP: About the club you founded. What is that up to? Is there a mission statement or a goal? How many people? Is there a plan for the future?

AN: Good question. When we ran it, it was definitely much more alive than right now. It's [laughing] struggling a bit to find new members. I think that's a common problem with engineering clubs at Harvard. But when we were running it, we ran a big conference where 150-something people showed up. It was basically a small hackathon, but a lot of big companies came with really cool tech.

Our focus-slash-mission is basically to invent new interfaces to interact with technology, and a lot of our focus came down to, "How do we use XR to better interface with AI?" and "How does VR beat a phone or a laptop screen in interfacing with these systems, and in what situations is it better?" That's a lot of what we focused on.

AP: One issue with the AI boom is how we're taking tools we've been using for years — translation programs, camera imaging algorithms — and slapping an AI sticker on them like they're something new and special when there's always been a big machine learning component.

AN: Yeah, agreed.

AP: From both industry and consumer perspectives, do you think we'll be able to stay focused on reality? Or, how do we educate the public about what AI really is and whether it's intelligent or not? Is there an education angle there?

CA: Yeah, there's a pretty big digital literacy problem. Doing this project really exposed that for me. Whenever I would think about tech like what we just made in I-Xray, for example, and ask myself, "Is it possible?" I would always figure, of course, it's possible. Obviously, there are modern indexing engines and things like that making it reality, but not everybody needs to master that difficulty. It would be good for everybody's security to at least understand the ins and outs of how computers work and what capabilities are out there.

To me, on the AI side, people growing up now are shockingly well-versed with systems like this. Even my younger sister in middle school knows how to use ChatGPT and has heard of LLMs before. I think it's pretty great.

AP: What are your majors?

CA: I study physics.

AN: [robotically] I'm doing human augmentation. It's a specially designed concentration.

Source: Anhphu Nguyen

Harvard student, or bionically enhanced supervillain?

AP: Are you planning on sticking with Harvard for grad school? Or are you going to head straight out into the market? Got any plans for after next year?

CA: Oh yeah, totally just starting a company. Nothing else to do.

AP: No waiting, cut the nonsense.

CA+AN: [Smiling] Yup.

AP: You've answered a million questions, and I really appreciate your openness and insights. What do you want the world to know that is not about I-Xray? What's something really cool or really important to you?

CA: To me, building is something that not enough people do. Building things solely for the sake of doing it. That's how I-Xray came about. It wasn't for a class project, there were no startup ambitions, no product ambitions.

Source: Caine Ardayfio

Ardayfio building a go-kart "for the sake of doing it."

This is something Anhphu and I do a lot — probably more than any other Harvard students — just making random stuff and putting it out there. So, I would definitely advocate that more people do that. Yes, it's less time to do schoolwork, maybe less time to do your day job, but I think it's totally worth it.