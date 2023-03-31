Attention all aspiring witches and wizards: Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has officially soft-launched. While gamers in the United States can’t officially jump on the Hogwarts Express quite yet, the game soft launched today in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, South Africa, Sweden, and Switzerland. There are no specific plans for the soft launch to extend to other areas; however, more regions will be added over time and the soft launch is just a precursor to the game's official worldwide release.

If you happen to be in one of the currently-supported regions you can snag the game now from the Google Play Store.

The game is soft launching in limited areas to give developers an opportunity to get feedback from actual users on gameplay and features of the game. While it's likely close to what we’ll see come launch time, the current version of the game doesn’t necessarily represent what it will look like when it does finally launch.

It’s been a bumpy ride for Magic Awakened. After making an astounding $228 million in just two months during its release in Asia in 2022, the game, which was initially set to launch in the US last year, hit a few delays. Thankfully, the fact that it’s soft launching in so many areas now suggests that we’re not too far out from an official launch.

If you’re not familiar, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a collectible card game RPG that has you take on the persona of a Hogwarts student. The game kicks off by creating your character, even down to your scarf and coat, and choosing a name. Throughout the game, you have to do things a typical student at the famous school of Witchcraft and Wizardry might, such as choose a house and attend classes.

Houses serve as your guild in the game and are selected by you rather than a sorting hat, although the hat will make a suggestion for you.

And if you can't wait to check the game out (it's a beauty) we did a little magic and sideloaded the game for a hands-on to give you a closer look at what it's all about. You can also pre-register for the game now on Google Play so you'll be first in line when it arrives.