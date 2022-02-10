It would seem the Harry Potter license is destined to be slapped on mediocre products for the rest of its life. We've already seen several Harry Potter games come to mobile, and so far, none of them have been any good. Heck, Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was shut down in less than two years, though Jam City's Hogwarts Mystery (best known for asking players to pay to stop a child from being choked) is still around, and Zynga's in-app-purchase-infested Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is still managing to rake in cash since its 2020 release. This is quite the stable of mediocrity and greed, and a new entry is coming soon. It's known as Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. It's a collectible card game developed by NetEase, launched in late 2021, and has found wild success. So now it's coming West, and as of this morning, you can pre-register for the English version on the Google Play Store.

NetEase launched Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on September 9th in China and Taiwan, with a broader launch in Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea this winter. Of course, the Americas and Europe were left out in the cold with no release windows offered, but thanks to today's pre-registration listing, it's clear that Harry Potter: Magic Awakened should be launching soon in the West.

Since this collectible card game has been available in select territories for a little while now, we already know the gameplay revolves around PvP and seeing that this is a card collection game that offers gameplay similar to titles like South Park Phone Destroyer, where you build a team and select their moves from a deck of cards to take on your foes, paying to win sounds like a prerequisite, at least if you're into PvP. What's even more concerning is that Magic Awakened earned $228 million in its first two months, drawing light to the cash-grabby nature of the title.

So yeah, yet another licensed Harry Potter game is coming soon, and just like the rest, it's a blatant cash grab. So far, we still don't know when the English version will be released, but the recent pre-registration listing should signal we are nearing that date, whatever it is. Of course, if you'd like to take a look at the new pre-registration listing for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened to register for a notification when the game does launch, you can navigate to the appropriate page through the Play Store widget below.

