There is no doubt about it: I love handhelds. My collection is continually growing, especially with the explosion of PC handhelds in recent years. Still, my heart remains with the classics, which is why the Analogue Pocket has appealed to me from the very start. I managed to snag the original black model during the second drop of devices and have since purchased a transparent smoke from eBay.

I needed something to replace my cracking Transparent Edition

And metal is the perfect solution

Sadly, like many of the limited transparent Pockets, my shell is cracking around the screen, and since I don't have an order number to receive support, I'm boned. This left me with a sour taste in my mouth, so seeing a limited aluminum Pocket released recently had me thinking, is this finally the ultimate Analogue Pocket that I won't have to fear cracked cases? Well, I bought one to find out, so you don't have to.

All three black Analogue Pocket models, from opaque black, aluminum black, and transparent black

More or less, I wasn't feeling so hot on Analogue after my transparent Pocket started cracking. I knew going in that this was a potential problem, and I definitely lost that gamble. So it may sound crazy that I actually decided to give Analogue more of my money after burning me. In the end, my goal was always to own the best device that can play physical Game Boy carts, so now that I'm invested, why would I stop now?

Cracked Analogue Pocket Transparent Edition on the left, Analogue Pocket Aluminum Edition on the right

Of course, the simplest solution to cracking shells is to not use plastic but metal, and the Aluminum Edition Pocket offers exactly that. Having played with mine for several days now, I can say the thing feels like a tank. This also means it is heavy, where I enjoy the heft, but I'm sure a few of you will find your hands growing tired after extended sessions. That's not the only caveat, though. One of my least favorite things about the design of the plastic shells is the unbeveled rear edges of the front casing. The plastic models have sharp edges that face away from the player that cut into your hand, and this was not addressed for the aluminum models, which is slightly irritating as this is one of the major flaws of the shell's design.

A close look at the metal buttons, ports, and screen

Why I don't mind spending so much

It has to do with the amount of quality I get in return

What I appreciate is that all of the buttons are metal, every single one, and they feel quite good to use, especially the D-pad. While I know plenty take issue with the Pocket's directional pad and its iffy diagonals, I can say the Aluminum Edition feels pretty good in this regard, perhaps because of the new material. Playing through my favorite classic Neo Geo fighting games feels just as good as using a supported 8BitDo controller.

Time to game

Still, even though the Pocket's Aluminum Edition is well made, it doesn't quite excuse the $500 price tag. Up until the sale for the limited aluminum models, it's been pretty challenging to snag a limited edition Pocket from the website. They tend to sell out in minutes. So, it would seem Analogue has finally solved its issues with its storefront buckling under the weight of consumer demand by cranking the price beyond the bounds of reason. This is why you can still purchase an aluminum version right now, which is the longest a limited edition has remained on sale to date, and it's all thanks to that crazy pricing.